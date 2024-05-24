Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero manga to end in five chapters

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, with the release of the Weekly Shonen Magazine issue 25, Kodansha announced that manga creator Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero manga will end in just five chapters. The manga's final chapter will be released on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Edens Zero, written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima, is a science fantasy manga that began serialization in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in June 2018. The manga has been compiled into 31 volumes as of March 2024 and is set to end in June 2024.

Edens Zero manga set to end in June 2024

Expand Tweet

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, this year's Weekly Shonen Magazine issue 25 announced that Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero manga has just five chapters left under its serialization. The manga's final chapter will be released in the magazine's 30th issue on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Thus, chapter 293 is set to be the manga's final chapter. Given that the manga's volume 31 has compiled chapters 267 through 275, it can be deduced that the manga's remaining chapters up until chapter 293 will be compiled into volumes 32 and 33.

Unfortunately, the manga series has yet to announce when fans can expect the same to get published.

Shiki Granbell as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

As for the anime, J.C.Staff has only released two seasons up till now. The first season premiered in April 2021, and the second season premiered in April 2023. The two seasons have together adapted about 139 chapters of the manga.

Given the remaining source material, fans can expect J.C.Staff to produce at least two more anime seasons unless the animation studio has some other plans.

What is the Edens Zero manga about?

The manga follows the story of Shiki Granbell, a boy who lived his entire life among machines at the Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park. That's when one day a B-cuber Rebecca Bluegarden and her robot cat companion Happy appeared at the park's front gates to create some video content.

Rebecca Bluegarden as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

However, unbeknownst to Rebecca and Happy, they were the first guests to arrive on the planet in a hundred years. That made Rebecca the first human Shiki made contact with in his life. Hence, soon after their encounter, Shiki made friends with Rebecca and Happy.

The next day, all the machines together began a rebellion against the newcomers, hoping to steal their ship and get revenge on humans. In response, Shiki was forced to fight them using his Gravity powers.

With his homeland having become too dangerous, Shiki joined Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship, embarking on a journey to find the cosmic entity called Mother.

Related Links