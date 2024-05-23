On Thursday, May 23, 2024, the website and X account for the Bye, Bye, Earth anime shared a new promotional video to announce that the series will premiere on July 12, 2024. Along with this announcement, the staff announced new cast members for the anime.

Produced by LIDEN FILMS, Bye, Bye, Earth anime serves as an adaptation of Tow Ubukata's original Japanese light novel series. Kadokawa Shoten serialized the novel in 2000, publishing two volumes.

Later, the company serialized a new edition with Hyung-Tae Kim's illustrations from 2007 to 2008, collecting four volumes. Aside from the anime, the novel series has inspired a manga with Ryu Asahi's illustrations.

Bye, Bye, Earth anime debuts on July 12, 2024

As mentioned earlier, the staff for the Bye, Bye, Earth anime unveiled a new promotional video on Thursday to announce July 12, 2024, as the series' debut date. The broadcast information has arrived, along with the Summer 2024 release date.

According to the announcement, Bye, Bye, Earth anime will air its episodes every Friday at 11:30 PM JST starting July 12, 2024, on WOWOW service in Japan. Fans can watch the first episode for free.

Notably, the latest PV begins with the protagonist, Belle Lablanc, feeling alienated in an anthropomorphic world for not being born with fangs or similar characteristics that define the norm.

Belle Lablac, as seen in the trailer (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Following that, the promotional video transitions to Cyan Loveluck sheltering the girl. Aside from that, the trailer showcases many other important characters and gives fans a glimpse of this fantasy anime's unique world and its individuals.

Besides the PV, the team behind the anime has announced additional cast members. Kenjiro Tsuda performs as the VA of Lowhide, the face of Justice, while Setsuji Satoh voices the evil face of King Lowhide. Miyuki Sawashiro has also joined the voice cast as Doranvi.

These new voice actors will join the previously announced cast members for the Bye, Bye, Earth anime, who are here as follows:

Fairouz Ai as Belle Lablac

Junichi Suwabe as Sian Lablac

Koki Uchiyama as Adonis Kuestion

Saori Hayami as Shelly

Natsuki Hanae as Kitty the All

Satoshi Hino as Gaf Shandy

Ami Koshimizuas Benedictine

Junya Enoki as Guinness

Belle, as seen holding onto her blade (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Yasuto Nishikata directs this unique fantasy anime at LIDEN FILMS Studios, with the assistant director, Sota Yokote. Hiroyuki Yoshino, renowned for his contributions to the Code Geass franchise, is working on the series' scripts, while Yuki Hino is enlisted as the character designer. Kevin Penkin is credited as the music composer.

Based on the novel series written by Tow Ubukata, Bye, Bye, Earth anime follows the story of a lonely and alienated girl, named Belle Lablac. She was born in an anthropomorphic world, without the characteristics of animals.

One day, she embarks on a fantastical journey to find out whether or not there are other beings like her. However, during her quest, she confronts several adverse situations that test her mettle and resolve.

