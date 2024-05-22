Live Demon Slayer concerts coming to US in Fall 2024

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 saw Aniplex of America, GEA Live, RoadCo Entertainment, and Crunchyroll announce that a live Demon Slayer anime concert was being produced. The concert only has two dates announced as of right now, with one being he;d at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, September 21, and another at the Golden Gate Theater in San Francisco, California on Saturday, September 28.

The concert is officially titled Demon slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in concert, and tickets will go on sale via the event’s official website starting this Friday, May 24 at 1PM EDT. The website is also streaming a trailer for the event, which is composed of footage from the anime series mixed with shots of previous concerts the anime has put on.

The concert will feature an 18-piece live band and a screen displaying scenes from the anime’s Unwavering Resolve arc, which is the first season. The concert is set to run for two hours and 30 minutes in totality, which includes a 20-minute intermission.

It's currently unknown whether additional United States dates will be added for the event.

Unfortunately, it’s likely that these will be the only two dates for the Demon Slayer concert considering how far in advance they’re being announced.

Nevertheless, it’s also likely that this is the only time the concert comes to the United States, given how infrequently events such as these make the overseas journey.

There’s also the fact that, with the anime approaching its end, the popularity to warrant such a return may not be here after this upcoming run.

In the same breath, though, the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series is undoubtedly one of the most popular contemporarily. If any series would have the staying power to merit such a return after the conclusion of the anime, it’s certainly Gotouge’s.

The original manga series first premiered in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga magazine in February 2016. The manga ran in Weekly Shonen Jump until its conclusion just over four years later in May 2020.

The series concluded with 205 total chapters released, which were compiled into 23 compilation volumes. All volumes are available in both Japanese and English.

The anime first premiered in 2019 with a 26 episode season, which was then followed up by the release of the Mugen Train film, covering the arc of the same name.

The film was then recut for TV and added in as the first half of the second television season, with the second adapting the Entertainment District arc in late 2021. The third season then adapted the Swordsmith Village arc in Spring 2023, and is currently adapting the Hashira Training arc.

