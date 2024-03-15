Bye Bye, Earth anime reveals Summer 2024 premiere and more cast

The official staff for Bye Bye, Earth anime announced on Friday, March 15, 2024, that the title will premiere in July 2024, i.e., in Summer 2024. Along with this information, a new visual has been unveiled. Additionally, the staff has revealed more cast members for the series.

Bye Bye, Earth anime is based on the author Tow Ubukata's Japanese light novel series of the same name. Ubukata-san launched the novel in Kadokawa Shoten, which published two volumes in December 2020, with Yoshitaka Amano's illustrations.

Later, a new edition of the light novel, with Hyung-Tae Kim's illustrations, was published under the Kadokawa Bunko imprint. Aside from the anime adaptation, the light novel has a manga, illustrated by Ryu Asahi.

Bye Bye, Earth anime to debut in July 2024

On Friday, March 15, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Bye Bye, Earth anime revealed a new key visual and more cast members for the show. It was also announced that the anime would premiere in July 2024 on the WOWOW subscription TV channel in Japan.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime outside Japan in more than 200 countries and territories. While an exact release date wasn't disclosed, it's expected to be revealed sooner rather than later.

According to the Bye Bye, Earth anime's website, Koki Uchiyama joins the voice cast as Adonis Question, described as one of the four swordmasters of Schwertland. Junichi Suwabe stars as Cyan Loveluck, while Natsuki Hanae voices Kitty the All, a traveler.

Satoshi Hino also lends his voice to Gaff Shandy, a swordmaster of Schwertland, much like Adonis. Gaff is also described as a fellow student of Cyan. Saori Hanami joins the rich cast as Shelly, who is Gaff's fiance, and the daughter of Schwertland's king.

Juniya Enoki, the renowned voice actor, plays Guinness' role. According to the light novel, Guinness is a music composer and works as the sword of justice in the Schwertland.

Ami Koshimizu also features as Benedictine, another sword of justice. These voice actors will join Fairouz Ali, who plays the role of the main lead, Belle Lablac.

The key visual for the anime (Image via Liden Films)

The latest key visual for the Bye Bye, Earth anime features the newly announced characters. Belle appears at the front of the poster, while Cyan, Kitty the All, Adonis, Gaff, Shelly, Guinness, and Benedictine are seen behind her.

Yasuto Nishikata is in charge of the anime's direction at Liden Films Studios, with Hiroyuki Yoshino handling the scripts. Yuki Hino is designing the characters, while Kevin Penkin is composing the anime's music. Crunchyroll, the WOWOW, and Sony Pictures are co-developing & producing the series.

Based on Tow Ubukata's light novel series, Bye Bye, Earth anime centers on an Earth, where everyone takes the form of animals. The only anomaly is Bell, a girl who doesn't have animal characteristics. As such, she embarks on a journey to find out if there are other living beings like her.

