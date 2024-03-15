Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 ushers a new dawn for the franchise with a heartfelt title

Following Akira Toriyama's untimely death, fans have been talking about Dragon Ball Super chapter 103. They are eagerly awaiting the new chapter, which will be the first content released after the mangaka's death. The pressure is intense, and the current manga artist, Toyotarou, and his team are hard at work preserving Toriyama's masterpiece.

Fans appear optimistic following the release of chapter 103's preview and title. Roughly translated as Passing It On To The Future, Dragon Ball manga readers are delighted that the team decided to honor the efforts of the original creator.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 will mark the beginning of a new era

Many believe that the upcoming chapter could have a massive impact on the franchise as a whole. Up until now, Goku was the main character and the protagonist. He constantly took on some of the toughest opponents and safeguarded his home and loved ones.

Long ago in the series, Gohan was about to take the mantle and become the new protagonist. The way he was written as a character also gave fans hope in this regard, since he reportedly had greater potential than his father.

In the Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 preview, we could see Goku going all out against his son. While he loves Gohan, he never went easy on him, even when they were training. People still talk about the time Goku gave a Senzu Bean to Cell when Gohan was fighting him. In the chapter preview, Beast Gohan was his choice of transformation, and he proceeded to land a barrage of kicks against his father.

Goku didn’t back down and proceeded to teleport behind Gohan, allowing him to deal a ton of damage in this fight against his son. This thrilling confrontation between son and father could mark the beginning of a new era in which Gohan becomes the series' face.

The title of the upcoming chapter, Passing it on to the Future, also signals a new beginning. This is a cryptic message that also shows that Akira Toriyama has passed on the legacy to his trusted team, hoping that they will carry it forward.

Preview images of the upcoming chapter's rough panels (Image via Shueisha)

Fans are excited since the upcoming chapter will conclude the SUPER HERO arc. This means Toyotarou will be working on a new story arc, which has the entire fanbase excited. Fans are waiting with bated breath for high-quality content, something the franchise has supposedly failed to deliver for quite some time. The upcoming plot arc will define the franchise's success and overall direction.

Fans can read the latest chapters of the series on Viz Media’s official website. Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 is all set to be released on March 21, 2024.

