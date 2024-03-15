Tower of God Season 2 anime unveils new visual and main cast

On Friday, March 15, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Tower of God Season 2 unveiled a new key visual, featuring the central characters of the sequel. Additionally, the staff has disclosed the names of the main cast members for the upcoming anime. The cast also includes a returning voice actor.

Tower of God Season 2 serves as a sequel to the original anime, which premiered on Crunchyroll in April 2020. After four years of waiting, the anime is returning in July 2024, with the adaptation of Return of the Prince Arc and the Workshop Battle Arc from SIU's original manhwa.

Tower of God Season 2 new visual features Jyu Viole Grace and Ja Wangnan

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for Tower of God Season 2 unveiled a new key visual on March 15, 2024. The illustration depicts Jyu Viole Grace, a slayer candidate of the FUG, and Ja Wangnan, a candidate who struggles to clear the tower. These two characters are central to the sequel's plot.

The visual shows Jyu quietly standing, while Ja Wangnan crouches listlessly, staring off into the distance. In the background, fans can see the silhouettes of six important characters of season 2. Notably, the visual confirms the Tower of God Season 2's July 2024 release. However, an exact release date is yet to be given.

Taichi Ichikawa, who played the role of Twenty-fifth Bam in the first season, will voice Jyu Viole Grace, while Yuma Uchida stars as Ja Wangnan in the Tower of God Season 2. Sayumi Watabe also joins the voice cast as Yeon Yihwa. Additionally, Saori Hayami is returning as Rachel in the sequel.

Besides the key visual and the cast information, the anime's website also revealed that a special stage event for Tower of God will be held at AnimeJapan 2024. Taichi Ichikawa, Yuma Uchida, Sayumi Watabe, and Saori Hayami, the four voice actors will attend the event.

Additionally, it was announced that the first season would be re-broadcast on Tokyo MX every Sunday at 11 pm JST starting April 7, 2024, and on BS Nippon TV every Monday at 11 pm JST starting April 8, 2024.

It was earlier revealed that Crunchyroll would stream Tower of God Season 2 in North, Central, and South America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and CIS territories. The same platform released all 13 episodes of the first season.

Takashi Sano directed the first season at Telecom Animation Film Studios, with Erika Yoshida handling the series composition. Masashi Kudo and Muho Tanino were in charge of the character designers.

While the staff for the Tower of God Season 2 hasn't been announced yet, fans can expect it to be revealed sooner rather than later.

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming anime will adapt the Return of the Prince arc and the Workshop Battle arc from the original manhwa series written and illustrated by SIU. The sequel will showcase a new set of characters and highlight a captivating story.

