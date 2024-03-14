Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! anime unveils main cast, staff, and more with a teaser PV

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! anime shared a teaser promotional video to disclose the show's main cast and staff. Additionally, a key visual featuring the lead characters has been unveiled.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! anime is based on author Suzuki Makishima and illustrator Yappen's original Japanese light novel series. Makishima-san launched the series on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in February 2017.

Later, Hobby Japan acquired the rights to publish the series under the HJ Novels imprint. Aside from the anime, the light novel also has a manga adaptation with Shimo Aono's illustrations.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! anime casts Yusuke Kobayashi and Kaede Hondo

As mentioned, the official staff for the Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! anime streamed a teaser trailer on March 24, 2024, to reveal the anime's main cast and staff. According to the short video, Yusuke Kobayashi stars as Kazuhiro Kitase, while Kaede Hondo voices the lead heroine, Mariabelle, also known as Marie.

Yusuke-san is a talented voice actor, who has garnered immense fame for voicing popular characters such as Subaru Natsuki from Re:Zero anime, Senku Ishigami from Dr. Stone, and others. Likewise, Kaede Hondo has voiced characters such as Maple from Bofuri anime, Hitomi Mishima from Hinamatsuri, and others.

Notably, the teaser promotional video previews the character voices of Mariabelle and Kazuhiro. At the same time, the short clip shows Marie mesmerized by the wondrous sights of Japan that she sees for the first time. Additionally, fans can see Kazuhiro watching over Marie with a kind expression.

The website and X handle for Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! anime has also revealed the full character visual for Marie and Kazuhiro. At the same time, the comments from the two voice actors and the author of the original light novel have arrived.

Suzuki-san, the author, is grateful for the adaptation and looks forward to seeing the outcome. He has also shared a drawn celebratory visual featuring the two main characters. Both Yusuke-san and Kaede-san have asked the fans to look forward to the anime.

Besides the comments and the trailer, the official team behind Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! anime unveiled a key visual, featuring Mariabelle and Kazuhiro Kitase. The illustration shows the two characters enjoying the scenery of Japan. A cherry blossom tree is visible in the background.

The key visual for Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf anime (Image via Zero-G Studios)

Details regarding the staff members have also arrived. According to the announcement, Toru Kitahara is directing the anime at Zero-G Studios, with Aya Yoshinaga handling the series' scripts.

Madoka Hirayama is working as the character designer and chief animation director. Unfortunately, no release date has been announced for the anime as of this writing.

Based on Suzuki-san's light novel, the story of Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! anime follows Kazuhiro Kitase, who loves to sleep. One day, he enters a bewildering world within his dreams and befriends a beautiful elf girl.

However, their friendship comes to a halt as they get scorched by a dragon's breath. As Kazuhiro wakes up from his dream, he finds the same elf girl beside him. As such, the anime explores Kazuhiro and his elf friend, Marie's "new adventures" in Japan.

