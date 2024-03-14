Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back anime movie announces main cast and character designs

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, the official website of Look Back anime movie unveiled the voice cast members and character designs for the film's main characters Ayumu Fujino and Kyomoto. They are set to be voiced by Yuumi Kawai and Mizuki Yoshida, respectively,

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back is a Japanese one-shot web manga. It was published on Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ on July 19, 2021. Later, in February 2024, an anime film adaptation for the same was announced by Studio Durian. The film will premiere in Japan on June 28, 2024.

Look Back anime movie announces voice cast and character designs for Fujino and Kyomoto

The film will mark the voice-acting debuts of the two actors.

Yuumi Kawai is set to voice Ayumu Fujino, a fourth grader who draws four-panel comics for the school newspaper. Fujino's character design sees her wearing her school uniform.

Ayumu Fujino as seen in Look Back manga (Image via Shueisha)

As for Yuumi Kawaki, the actress is most popularly known for her lead roles in Sayonara, Girls. and A Girl Named Ann. She is also set to play the role of Jun Sakamoto in April, Come She Will.

According to her comment, she was happy with the animation team's work as her character Ayumu Fujino's movements had been executed perfectly. With that, she asked her fans to watch the Look Back film when it will be released in the theaters.

Kyomoto as seen in Look Back manga (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Mizuki Yoshida is set to voice Kyomoto, Fujino's classmate who has been skipping school. Kyomoto's character design makes it evident that she is set to majorly wear warm clothes to keep herself comfortable at home.

As for Mizuki Yoshida, the actress is most popular for her roles in Alice in Borderland, Dragon Zakura, The Lump in My Heart, and Songs of Kamui.

Fujino and Kyomoto as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Mizuki Yoshida revealed how she was so moved by the unfinished animation that she couldn't stop herself from crying. She loved Fujino and Kyomoto and put her heart and soul into her first role as a voice actor.

Kiyotaka Oshiyama will be directing the anime film at his own animation studio, Studio Durian. He will also be in charge of the screenplay and character designs.

Kiyotaka Oshiyama has in the past worked in several anime as an Animation and Episode Director. His works include Space Dandy, Doraemon movies, and Den-noh Coil. The only anime he worked on as a Director for the entire series was Flip Flappers anime by Studio 3Hz.

