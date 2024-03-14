One Punch Man creator confirms his new plans regarding Ninja Village Arc

The One Punch Man manga has been progressing at a steady rate. There have been interesting developments ever since the manga entered the Ninjas story arc. This arc has introduced a new threat, with the likes of Blast seemingly getting involved, which is a testament to the gravity of the situation.

Fans recently revisited chapter 195 since the manga author Yusuke Murata redrew certain panels and changed the way the chapter ended. Additionally, he took to X to inform his audience about a particular decision that he had taken.

As per the tweet, the author confirmed a deviation in the storyline from what was initially explored in the webcomic series that was created by ONE.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga chapters.

One Punch Man: Yusuke Murata confirms manga-original plot development for Ninjas arc

Yusuke Murata's announcement on X (Screengrab via X)

Yusuke Murata took to X and informed his fanbase about certain changes that he made to chapter 195 of the One Punch Man series. Under the same post, the manga author also confirmed that the Ninjas arc of the manga will be quite different from the same story arc in the webcomic. While fans were speculating potential manga-original moments, the manga author decided to cast those doubts away and confirmed the same.

That being said, it is highly unlikely that chapters 196-201 will be redrawn as well. These chapters of the One Punch Man series mainly focused on the fight between Flashy Flash, Sonic, and the head of the Ninja Village. He is the new antagonist who accepted God’s powers.

In the latest chapter, he also took out a God Cube from his mouth, where a cosmic void could be seen.

The revisited chapter 195 also saw an interesting conversation that took place between Blast and Sitch. The latter was quite shocked by the A-class hero’s feats, since it was he who managed to take down Garou.

Later on in the manga, he was seen having a conversation with Blast, who wasn’t fazed by Saitama. The abnormal strength caught their attention, but Blast wasn’t worried since he didn’t particularly sense any malice from the Caped Baldy.

Since Murata confirmed that the Ninjas arc will be different in the manga compared to the webcomic, fans can expect a fight between Empty Void and Saitama. The Caped Baldy will most likely prevail against Empty Void. However, the stakes will be higher.

In the latest chapter of the manga series, Sonic managed to save Flash just in time. Blast also joined the battle and landed a strong punch on his former partner.

Fans are now eager to read the next chapter of the series. Murata also confirmed the release date of the next chapter to be March 21, 2024, which is a Thursday. Fans can certainly expect a new set of developments based on the changes that were made in chapter 195.

