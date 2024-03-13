On March 13, 2024, One Punch Man manga artist Yusuke Murata shared a new update about the manga series' release schedule. The manga went on a sudden break last week, announcing the redraws for the manga chapters in the Ninjas Arc. Following that, the manga artist announced the series' updates to be released on March 14 and 21.

The manga's previous chapter saw Speed-o'-Sound Sonic free Flashy Flash from God's communication by slashing Empty Void. Right after, the two ninjas went after the ninja village founder. Empty Void managed to counter their moves and appeared behind them. Just then, Blast arrived and blasted his former partner away.

Yusuke Murata shares new update on One Punch Man manga

One Punch Man manga creator shares new update on release schedule (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

One Punch Man chapter 203 was supposed to be released on Thursday, March 7, 2024. However, the manga series went on a sudden break as the creators were seemingly making some changes to the Ninjas Arc through redraws and possible retcons.

Hence, it was assumed by fans that chapter 203 would be released two weeks later on March 21, 2024. This was because the manga series follows a bi-weekly release schedule.

Blast as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

That's when One Punch Man manga artist Yusuke Murata shared an update on the series through his X account. According to the tweet, the manga will be updated on the Tonari no Young Jump website on March 14 and 21, 2024.

Unfortunately, Murata did not elaborate on this update, leaving fans confused. Thus, it is yet to be seen whether the manga series will be releasing the redraws, the new chapter, or both on March 14 and 21.

What to expect from the manga?

God communicating with Flashy Flash (Image via Shueisha)

Considering that the manga series follows a biweekly release schedule, it is highly unlikely that Tonari no Young Jump will release its new chapter only a week after its previous chapter was supposed to be released. Hence, One Punch Man chapter 203 could be released on March 21, 2024. This means the manga might update the redraws on March 14 and not release a new chapter on that date.

That said, this is mere speculation. Hence, there also remains the possibility that the manga series will release the redraws on March 14, along with chapter 203, followed by the release of chapter 204 on March 21.

The majority of fans believe that the redraws will see Flashy Flash consume monster cells after his conversation with God. Hence, fans have speculated the appearance of Cosmic Flashy Flash in the upcoming chapters.

