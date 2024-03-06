One Punch Man chapter 203 delayed due to changes made to Ninjas Arc

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the official website of Tonari no Young Jump was supposed to release One Punch Man chapter 203. Unfortunately, the website instead released an announcement illustration that stated that One Punch Man manga was going on a sudden break to make changes to the Ninjas Arc.

The manga's previous chapter saw Speed-o'-Sound Sonic free Flashy Flash from God's communication. With that, the two ninjas teamed up with each other to fight Empty Void. However, the ninja village founder managed to counter them easily and appeared behind them to attack. To Empty Void's misfortune, Blast appeared behind him and blasted him away.

One Punch Man chapter 203 gets delayed suddenly due to changes to the manga

One Punch Man chapter 203 was supposed to be released today. Unfortunately, the manga series has gone on a sudden break. The series announced the same with an announcement illustration released on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump manga reading service.

According to the announcement made by original webcomic creator ONE and manga artist Yusuke Murata, One Punch Man chapter 203 has been delayed so that the creators can make changes to the Ninjas Arc. This is also evident from the fact that all the chapters from the arc, i.e., chapters 195 to 202 have been made inaccessible. On the website, these chapters have been listed as chapters 240 to 247.

Thus, fans can expect to see the changes alongside the next chapter's release in about two weeks. However, the same has yet to be confirmed by either creator of the manga.

Apparently, the creators will be making several changes to the chapters. These changes could incorporate redraws and possible retcons. The manga might also help fans identify the new changes. Thus, One Punch Man fans may have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming weeks.

What changes to expect in Ninjas Arc?

As fans would know, One Punch Man manga is based on the original webcomic by ONE. However, unlike the previous arcs, the Ninjas Arc seemingly had a lot of changes from the original storyline. Thus, ONE and Yusuke Murata may have agreed to make certain changes that allow seamless flow into the future story arcs.

Otherwise, there also lies the possibility that the manga may change the story to be much more similar to the one in the original webcomic. Unfortunately, there is no way to deduce this accurately. Hence, fans will have to wait for the updated chapters to be released.

One Punch Man chapter 203: Major spoilers to expect

