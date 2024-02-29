One Punch Man chapter 203: Major spoilers to expect

One Punch Man chapter 203 has been highly anticipated by fans, especially after the arrival of the S-Class Rank 1 Hero Blast at the location of Empty Void vs Sonic and Flash's battle. With that, here we shall look at some developments that could take place in the next chapter.

The previous chapter saw Speed-o'-Sound Sonic rescue Flashy Flash from God's contact by attacking Empty Void. The manga then saw Sonic and Flash teaming up against the ninja village founder. Right when it seemed like Empty Void was about to deal a major blow, Blast arrived to help Flash and Sonic.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and webcomic.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 203?

Blast and Empty Void's backstory may be revealed in One Punch Man chapter 203

Empty Void as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As revealed by the manga, Blast and Empty Void were formerly partners and searched for mysterious cubes together. However, due to some incident, Empty Void switched sides and consumed monster cells, turning himself into a monster called The Great One. This development saw Blast and Empty Void fight each other which led to the ninja village founder going into a coma.

Hence, the upcoming manga chapter could reveal the two former partners' backstory and what event occurred that insinuated Empty Void to consume monster cells. With that, the manga might also give fans a sneak peek into their previous battle.

Blast vs Empty Void may begin in One Punch Man chapter 203

Blast as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given that the previous chapter ended with Blast arriving at the location of Empty Void vs Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash, One Punch Man chapter 203 will likely see the two former partners battle each other. With such a development, fans might finally witness the full extent of Blast and Empty Void's powers.

However, considering that Blast was easily able to launch Empty Void away with his attack, it can be presumed that Blast is very overpowered compared to his former partner. Hence, the battle between the former partners might not last as long as fans might hope it would. Thus, if One Punch Man chapter 203 has enough pages, it could also see the end of Blast vs Empty Void.

Saitama might defeat Empty Void in One Punch Man chapter 203

Saitama as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

While fans might hope for the next chapter to focus on Blast vs Empty Void, it is very possible that the manga might derive some development from the original webcomic itself. As per the webcomic, Saitama was the person responsible for defeating Empty Void at his lair. However, as per the manga, Empty Void has arrived at Flash and Sonic's location.

Following him, the manga saw Blast arriving at Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic's location. Thus, there is the possibility that Saitama might have arrived at the location with Blast. If that is the case, Saitama might likely defeat Empty Void in the manga as well. The manga could show the developments through a gag comedy perspective.

Will Flashy Flash turn into a Monster?

