8 anime characters like Garou from One Punch Man

With One Punch Man season 3 releasing its special announcement video, fans finally got to witness the first look at the upcoming anime. Evidently, Garou, the self-proclaimed "Hero Hunter" is set to play a major role in the same. Fans love Garou and wished to see more of him after the second season ended. Fortunately, his characteristics aren't that unique.

Several characters in anime have had a similar story and mindset to Garou. Garou was a character that was so fascinated with monsters that he left his master Bang to become the "Hero Hunter." In doing so, Garou wished to embody fear itself and became power-hungry. Unfortunately, despite being granted powers from God, he lost to Saitama. With that, he returned to the heroes' side and began his rehabilitation under former master Bang.

Sasuke and 7 other anime characters like Garou from One Punch Man

1) Crocodile (One Piece)

Crocodile as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Crocodile from One Piece is a similar character to One Punch Man's Garou because both characters got their powers from an external source. While Garou received his powers from God, the former Warlord of the Sea Crocodile got his powers from Logia Devil Fruit - Suna Suna no Mi.

In addition, similar to Garou, who switched sides after getting defeated by Saitama, after facing defeat at Monkey D. Luffy's hands, Crocodile also became an ally to Luffy in the Impel Down Arc and the Marineford Arc.

2) Vegeta (Dragon Ball franchise)

Vegeta as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegeta, similar to One Punch Man's Garou, is a power-hungry character. In the beginning, he too believed himself to be overpowered but faced defeat at the hands of the protagonist Son Goku. Following that, he began his mission to gain higher power. In Vegeta's case, it was the legendary transformation of Super Saiyan.

Unfortunately, it wasn't Vegeta but Goku who attained the form first. Hence, Vegeta experienced defeat at an integral level and switched sides to become a Z fighter. Since then, Vegeta has been integral to preserving Earth's peace.

3) Gaara (Naruto franchise)

Gaara as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gaara, similar to One Punch Man's Garou has switched sides to the good side after facing defeat at the protagonist's hands. When Garou was young, he was made the Jichuriki of the One-Tailed Beast Shukaku. Similar to Garou getting his powers from God, the reason Gaara became so powerful was because he gained power from an external source. i.e., Shukaku.

Nevertheless, despite using the external source's powers, Gaara happened to lose against Naruto when the Hidden Sand Village attacked the Hidden Leaf Village. Right after, he became a good person and a valuable ally to Naruto.

4) Suguru Geto (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Suguru Geto as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Suguru Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen has several similarities to One Punch Man's Garou. Firstly, similar to Garou, Geto was previously on the good side. However, his experiences as a sorcerer molded him into hating all non-sorcerers, so much so that he began referring to them as "monkeys."

In addition, he left Jujutsu Tech to begin his mission to eradicate all non-sorcerers. This began with his massacre of over a hundred civilians in a single night. In addition, Geto also derived powers from an external source as he collected curses by consuming them.

5) Stain (My Hero Academia)

Stain as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Stain is a very similar character to Garou. This is especially true because both My Hero Academia and One Punch Man share a similar concept, i.e., a world in which being a hero is a profession.

As such, both Garou and Stain are shown to express disdain for heroes. This is evident from their efforts to take them down. Their efforts even helped them gain their respective moniker, "Hero Hunter" (Garou) and "Hero Killer" (Stain).

It is also to be noted that, after his defeat at the hands of Deku, Ida, and Todoroki, Stain sided with the heroes to fight All For One in the final arc.

6) Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez (Bleach)

Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez from Bleach has some similarities to One Punch Man's Garou. Given that he was an Espada, he hated Shinigami and went after them. That said, he wasn't really a power-hungry character. Instead, Grimmjow was a fight-seeking character. If one looks at Garou's actions, it is very evident that he loved fighting too, making it a similarity between Grimmjow and Garou.

Moreover, similar to Garou, Grimmjow lost at the hands of the protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki and eventually became an ally to the Shinigami in the fight against the Quincy.

7) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto franchise)

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto has a very similar story to One Punch Man's Garou. Similar to Garou who left Bang, Sasuke left the Hidden Leaf Village in search of power. During this, he trained under Orochimaru and became stronger.

While his goals were different, he too was categorized as a bad person and ended up being targeted by the "good side." However, no matter who tried to defeat him, it was only the protagonist Naruto who succeeded in beating some sense into him.

Following that, Sasuke returned to the Hidden Leaf Village and became an important aid to Naruto when he became the Hokage.

8) Sosuke Aizen (Bleach)

Sosuke Aizen as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sosuke Aizen from Bleach is similar to One Punch Man's Garou because both characters are power-hungry. Aizen, similar to Garou, initially sided with the "good side," i.e., Gotei 13. However, as he got closer to his goal of obtaining Hogyoku, he betrayed the Gotei 13 and sided with the Arrancars.

Moreover, similar to Garou, he too received powers from an external source, which in his case was the Hogyoku. Nevertheless, he was defeated at the hands of Ichigo Kurosaki, following which he was imprisoned. Years later when he got free during the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, he temporarily allied himself with the Shinigami to try and take down Yhwach.

These are the anime characters we believe are like Garou from One Punch Man. If we have missed out on any, do comment below

