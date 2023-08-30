Is the Edens Zero manga finished? Status of the series, explained

The Edens Zero manga is a very interesting case in the industry because of what it represents and the state that it has in the author's career. Author Hiro Mashima reached stardom and wealth with his most popular series, Fairy Tail, so by the time he started this manga back in 2018, it was more of a passion project than anything else.

A lot of criticism has been thrown in Mashima's way over the years regarding his character designs and writing skills. Still, there is no denying that the man always has had a great level of output when compared to other mangakas. This is why this Edens Zero manga, a deliberate attempt to move away from epic fantasy and its current state of affairs, generates so much interest.

The current state of affairs of the Edens Zero manga

The simple answer to the question surrounding the Edens Zero manga is that the series is still going. As of this writing, author Hiro Mashima hasn't taken any major breaks from the series, and there are no hints that he is planning to stop the series except for a potential ending.

Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced last December that the series was entering its final arc and, eight months later, is still going. This is a testament to how much material Mashima has produced, adding to the fact that this manga has 27 volumes so far.

Edens Zero started to be published in June of 2018, and the series hasn't stopped, which is one of Mashima's greatest strengths as a manga author: the capacity to churn out material constantly. In an industry where mangakas are always struggling with health issues, his level of output deserves a lot of recognition for that reason alone.

The appeal of the series

The story follows Shiki Granbell, a guy who controls gravity and lives on a planet with robots, and how he befriends a girl named Rebecca, with the two of them traveling the universe to find the goddess of the cosmos. Naturally, they are going to find a lot of different enemies and friends across the galaxy, which is delivered with the uplifting and comedic writing style Mashima has become known for.

The Edens Zero manga's biggest problem is the following: Fairy Tail. Mashima's biggest hit is constantly the source of comparisons for the author's other works because of how similar the character designs and premises are, which can lead to many of newcomers feeling that this manga perhaps doesn't have much to offer.

One of the reasons Edens Zero stands out in comparison to Fairy Tail is the inclusion of more logic and a grittier tone in certain crucial moments. Shiki can be viewed as a Natsu 2.0 at first, but he develops his own personality and motivations, making his journey feel a lot more rewarding, which can also be said about many of the different supporting characters.

Final thoughts

The Edens Zero manga is still going and in its final portion, so this could be a very good moment for newcomers to jump in. Author Hiro Mashima has gotten a bad reputation due to some shortcomings in the Fairy Tail manga, which is a shame because this new series of his has much more to offer and deserves a chance.

