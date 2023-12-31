5 anime characters whose designs never change (& 5 who are constantly changing)

Anime characters often leave a significant mark on their audience through their story and character development. However, that's not all that captivates an anime's audience. Fans often choose their favorite anime characters based on their appearance.

Therefore, here we shall look at anime characters whose designs stayed the same. Hence, they managed to make the designs iconic for themselves. Meanwhile, there are other characters whose character designs change constantly. Nevertheless, they managed to captivate audiences.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from certain manga.

Gon Freecss and 4 other anime characters whose designs never change

1) L Lawliet

L as seen in Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

L Lawliet from Death Note is a world-renowned detective who worked with Japanese police to find the murderer called "Kira." From the beginning, L was seen wearing a white long-sleeve T-shirt and blue jeans. The design did not change to such a point that the anime character wore the outfit even while playing a game of tennis against Light Yagami.

2) Gon Freecss

Gon Freecss as seen in Hunter X Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Gon Freecss from Hunter x Hunter is a rookie hunter whose initial motivation was to find his father, Ging. As for his character design, unlike his friend Killua Zoldyck, Gon never truly had a new character design. He is known for his iconic green jacket with reddish edges covering a tank top underneath. He pairs them with green pants and boots. The only time he has had any difference in his design was when he took off his jacket, revealing his tank top.

3) Tatsumaki

Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

Tatsumaki from One Punch Man is an S-Class Hero ranked second in the Hero Association. The hero is known for wearing her iconic form-fitting V-neck black dress with a high collar, long trumpet sleeves, and four high-cut leg slits. She is shown pairing the same with black low-heeled shoes. While the manga series has released nearly 200 chapters, the character has not changed.

4) Spike Spiegel

Spike Spiegel as seen in Cowboy Bebop anime (Image via Sunrise)

Spike Spiegel from Cowboy Bebop is a bounty hunter who travels on a spaceship called Bebop. The anime character usually don a blue leisure suit with a yellow shirt and boots. Spike's character design always stays the same throughout the series. That said, this must be because the series is short, with only 26 episodes.

5) Eida

Eida as seen in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Eida from Boruto is a modified cyborg that possesses the Senrigan. From the anime character's first appearance, she has had a significant impact on the story. As far as her character design is concerned, it is pretty detailed. However, it has stayed the same ever since her first appearance. She can be seen wearing a white long-sleeved turtleneck shirt and dark shorts paired with ornaments on her shorts and wrists. In addition, one can also notice her colored streaks and painted nails.

Bulma and 4 other anime characters whose designs constantly change

1) Rebecca Bluegarden

Rebecca Bluegarden as seen in Edens Zero (Image via J.C.Staff)

Rebecca Bluegarden from Edens Zero is an adventurer and B-cuber. The character's design has changed constantly. The changes have been made nearly in every new arc. The anime's constant character design changes must be owed to the Dress Factory inside the Edens Zero ship that allows the characters to manufacture and don any outfit of their choice.

2) Bulma

Bulma as seen in Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Bulma from the Dragon Ball franchise is one of the most iconic characters from a Shounen series. While many characters in the series have had design changes, Bulma's character design changes occur within the same arc, making her the character with the most design changes in the franchise. However, her character design changes have to be attributed to the huge wardrobe that comes with her wealth.

3) Asta

Asta as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot, Shueisha)

Asta from Black Clover has donned several new character designs. Till the end of the Elf Reincarnation arc, his designs were only slow upgrades related to his cloaks and form. However, following the time skip, he has had different character designs due to the plot progress and new forms. That said, the character has mostly retained his original color palette.

4) Killua Zoldyck

Some of Killua's outfits from Hunter X Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Killua Zoldyck is a hunter and an assassin from the Zoldyck family. Owing to his wealthy family, he owns several outfits that change with every new day in the series or even new arcs. That said, the anime character's color palette is primarily retained in his attires, including hoodies, tank tops, and T-shirts. As for the character palette, the character is associated with cool colors like violet, blue, and black.

5) Ash Ketchum

Ash Ketchum outfits as seen in the anime (Image via OLM, YouTube/@LEAFBLADEX_YT)

Ash Ketchum was the protagonist of the iconic Pokémon anime. He was a Pokémon trainer who wished to become a World Champion. While he finally achieved his dream, it was a long journey that saw his character design change occasionally. While his blue-themed outfits and red cap remained throughout the series, the outfits changed in nearly every new arc.