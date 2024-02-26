The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime reveals release window with PV and key visual

On Monday, February 26, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime shared a key visual and promotional video to announce that the title will premiere in July 2024. Along with this announcement, additional cast and character details have been revealed.

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party to Become Invincible, shortened to The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime, is based on the eponymous Japanese light novel series by Kiraku Kishima (author) and Tea (illustrator). The light novel also has a manga adaptation with Ken Ogino's illustrations.

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime premieres in July 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime announced on Monday, February 26, 2024, that the anime will begin its broadcast in July 2024, on TV Tokyo, MBS, and BS Tokyo networks in Japan. Along with this information, a PV and a key visual have been shared.

The first promotional video for the anime features the main character, Rick Gladiator, who strives to become an adventurer despite starting late. He is accompanied by other adventurers, including Alicerette Draqul, Broughston Ashorc, Mizett Eldwarf, and Reanette Elfelt.

Besides them, the trailer also features Angelica Dilmut, described as the eldest daughter of the Duke Dilmut Family, her older brother Rastar Dilmut, and Freed Dilmut, Angelica's younger brother. However, the English romanization of their names isn't confirmed as of this writing.

The official website for The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime revealed that Shino Shimoji has joined the show's voice cast as Angelica Dilmut, while Ryohei Kimura will play Rastar Dilmut's role. Shinnosuke Tokudome will also lend his skills to voice Freed Dilmut.

Interestingly, the latest promotional video previews the voices of every character, including the newly announced ones. Aside from that, comments from the new cast members have arrived, where they shared their experiences and impressions of the characters they played.

These voice actors will join the previously announced cast members, who are here as follows:

Takuya Sato as Rick Gladiator

Saori Oonishi as Reanette Elfelt

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Mizett Eldwarf

Misaki Kuno as Alicerette Draqul

Kenta Miyake as Broughston Ashorc

A key visual for The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime has also been unveiled. The illustration depicts the main hero, Rick Gladiator, the masters of the Orichalcum Fist, and also Angelica Dilmut.

A key visual for the anime (Image via Yumeta Company)

Shin Katagai is directing the action comedy anime at the Yumeta Studios, with Kasumi Tsuchida in charge of the series composition. Mari Eguchi is listed as the character designer, while Tomotaka Oosumi is composing the series' music.

Based on Kiraku Kishima's narrative, the action-comedy anime centers on Rick Gladiator, a 30-year-old warrior, who aspires to become an adventurer. Even though it's immensely difficult, he never gives up on his dream.

Moreover, Rick is also trained by the masters of the Orichalcum Fist, known as the continent's strongest party. Therefore, the upcoming anime will showcase Rick's incredible growth as an adventurer, as he will try to defy his age and attain his dream.

