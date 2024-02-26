Boruto: Two Blue Vortex hits 1 million monthly reads yet again (& fans can't help but gloat)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is continuing to make waves as the highly anticipated sequel to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. This thrilling manga captivates with its storyline and characters. Since its August 2023 release, it has consistently achieved remarkable readership numbers, surpassing 1 million monthly views for almost every chapter that has been released so far.
This milestone overtook popular series like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, solidifying Boruto: Two Blue Vortex as one of the most-read titles on Manga Plus.
Now, chapter 7 hitting 1 million views has sparked more excitement and gloating about the huge success.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7 surpasses 1 million views
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7 has recently hit an impressive benchmark by going beyond 1 million views since it was released on February 20, 2024. Reaching this milestone further underscores the manga's popularity and fans' increasing interest in its gripping story.
The recent achievement of this manga series isn't an isolated event, but demonstrates the reliably high readership the manga has seen continuously since the beginning.
Ever since its release, the manga has been setting new records and consistently surpassing 1 million views for its chapters. This trend began with the manga's first chapter, which generated immense excitement among fans eager to explore the next chapter of Boruto's journey after the time skip and the aftermath of Eida's Omnipotence.
Subsequent chapters, filled with intense battles, character development, and intricate plot twists, continued to captivate readers, pushing the manga's viewership numbers to new heights. The popularity of this manga is evident in its ability to surpass other highly acclaimed manga series such as One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen in terms of readership on the Manga Plus app.
Fan reactions to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga's achievement
The reaction from Boruto fans about the manga consistently surpassing 1 million views has been overwhelmingly good. People have used social media to share how exciting and beautiful they find the manga's storyline and art.
Hitting this number has started conversations and disagreements between fans, with many liking how the sequel has a more serious feel and how the characters are changing. The achievement for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has not only made it really popular, but has also got Naruto fans excited again, as they want to see what happens next in the sequel of the franchise they love and grew up with.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has found steady success, gaining notice from critics and those in the manga field.
Surpassing one million views consistently shows the Masashi Kishimoto's skill at crafting a compelling tale that captivates fans worldwide. It demonstrates his ability to deliver an enthralling narrative that pulls readers in and leaves them anticipating what comes next.
Final thoughts
The Boruto manga consistently tops 1 million views almost every chapter. Readers love the story, art and characters. It beats popular manga like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen in numbers.
This shows Boruto's rising popularity and ability to captivate fans. As the story unfolds, fans can't wait to see what's next. They hope for more milestones and great scenes in Boruto's world.