Does Twisted Wonderland have a manga? Explained

Twisted Wonderland emerges as a popular mobile game developed collaboratively by Aniplex and Walt Disney Japan. Entrenched within the immersive realm of twisted villains inspired from various Disney franchises, players assume the persona of students enrolled in the Night Raven College. This captivating game garners acclaim for its darkly enticing aesthetic and enthralling narrative journey.
Apart from the mobile game, Twisted Wonderland also boasts a captivating manga adaptation. This manga is penned by none other than Yana Toboso, the brilliant mind behind the popular series Black Butler. In this manga version, readers dive deeper into the characters' backstories and gain an expanded understanding of the enchanting world of Twisted Wonderland.
The Plot of the Twisted Wonderland Manga
Twisted Wonderland tells the tale of Yu, a young human boy who finds himself mysteriously transported to the Night Raven College. This renowned educational institution serves as a training ground for aspiring villains in the enchanting world of Twisted Wonderland. It is within the Night Raven College that Yu encounters seven remarkable individuals who will soon become his trusted companions and lifelong friends. These extraordinary individuals go by the names Ace, Deuce, Jack, Trey, Riddle, Idia, and Jade.
Yu couldn't recall how he ended up at the school. Unlike his classmates, he lacked the ability to use magic. Initially struggling to fit in, Yu found solace in his newfound friendship with Ace and Deuce, who became his first companions. Despite the institution's stringent rules and his magical limitations, Yu gradually grew fond of the school life.
However, Yu soon discovers that the school and magical world of Twisted Wonderland conceal ominous secrets. The enigmatic headmaster appears to possess more knowledge regarding Yu's mysterious arrival than he discloses. As Yu strives to comprehend this peculiar realm of sorcery, mischief, and enigma, he also yearns for a way back home. With the support of newfound companions, Yu aspires to unearth the concealed truths of Twisted Wonderland and find his rightful position within it.
The Team Behind the Twisted Wonderland manga
The Twisted Wonderland series has been adapted into three manga versions. The first adaptation, titled Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Heartslabyul, written by Wakana Hazuki and illustrated by Sumire Kowono, was serialized from March 2021 to October 2022. The second manga adaptation, titled Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Savanaclaw, written by Suzuka Oda, is currently ongoing. The upcoming third manga adaptation, titled Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Octavinelle, by Wakana Hazuki will commence starting August 18, 2023. These manga adaptations are published in Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine.
Other adaptations
The Twisted Wonderland multimedia franchise includes not only manga but also an anime and mobile game developed by Disney. Interestingly, both the anime and game were created by separate teams based in Japan.
The mobile game, Twisted Wonderland, was developed by Aniplex. Aniplex is a Japanese entertainment company owned by Sony Music Entertainment Japan. They are known for producing popular anime series including, Fate/stay night and Sword Art Online. Aniplex collaborated with Disney to create the captivating Twisted Wonderland game.
The game introduces an original storyline not found in the manga or anime. Players assume the role of a student at the Night Raven College and engage with diverse characters. Its goal is to capture the enchanting ambiance and whimsical storytelling of the Twisted Wonderland universe.
There is indeed a manga adaptation of Twisted Wonderland being released in Japan. This manga provides fans with an enjoyable visual format to experience the story of Twisted Wonderland. Currently, the manga series is still in its early stages, with only one volume available. For fans who love the Twisted Wonderland anime and game, exploring the manga offers a fun opportunity to further immerse themselves in this magical universe. Additionally, while waiting for new seasons of the anime and updates to the mobile game, the manga can serve as a delightful pastime for fans to indulge in.
