One Piece anime reveals a new five-minute-long original episode

On January 19, 2025, the official YouTube channel of One Piece anime released a new anime-original episode featuring a story before the Worst Generation trio departed from Wano Kingdom. The episode was almost 5 minutes long.

One Piece is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The manga started serialization in July 1997 and is still ongoing. As of this article's publication, 110 physical volumes in Japanese and 107 in English have been published. The first 104 volumes are also available in colored digital versions.

One Piece anime releases a new anime-original episode on January 19, 2025

The anime-original episode, posted on the One Piece anime's official YouTube channel, commenced with a brief overview of the events before the conclusion of the Wano arc. The episode commenced with a focus on Law and Luffy, who were standing on the bay of Wano Kingdom, waiting for their ships so they could depart.

However, their ships were nowhere to be seen. Law then informed Luffy that their ships might be far from them as a creature blocked their way. As they discussed the matter, a sea monster rushed towards them and tried to attack. They smashed the sea monster to the ground, and Law noticed something eerie about it.

So, he used his devil fruit powers to scan the sea monster and discovered a sword stuck in its throat. So, Law tried to use 'shambles' to operate the sea monster and remove the sword. However, Luffy jumped onto the sea monster and hit it with his Gear 3's Elephant Gun.

The impact forced the sword out of the sea monster. After the sword exited from the sea monster's body, it returned to normal and went its own way. The episode revealed nothing about the sword as the Thousand Sunny arrived to pick up Luffy.

Staff members and voice cast

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The staff members of this One Piece anime episode include Yasunori Koyama (assistant director of Dragon Ball Kai) as the director and storyboard artist, Midori Matsuda (character designer of One Piece anime) as the character designer, and Tomohiro Nakayama as the scriptwriter.

This One Piece anime first aired in Japan on January 19, 2025, during MBS Anime Fest 2025. The voice cast includes Mayumi Tanaka (Turbo Granny from Dandadan) portraying Monkey D Luffy and Hiroshi Kamiya (Levi from Attack on Titan) voicing Trafalgar Law. The episode was animated by Toei Animation (Dragon Ball Daima).

One Piece anime is set to return in April 2025.

