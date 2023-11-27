10 long-running popular anime shorter than One Piece's Wano arc

One Piece is undoubtedly one of the most popular anime in the world. With the recent conclusion of its longest arc so far, Wano, the series has achieved a new milestone by having one of the longest story arcs in the history of anime. In fact, the Wano arc consists of about 190 episodes, which dwarfs the majority of the anime series today.

Over the years, there have been several long-running anime series that have captivated fans all over the world. Although not all of them are as long as One Piece's Wano arc, they have generated a large and equally dedicated fanbase throughout the years. Here is a list of the top 10 long-running popular anime that are shorter in length as compared to the Wano arc of One Piece.

10 long-running popular anime series that are shorter than the Wano arc of One Piece

1) Naruto

Episode Count- 130(cannon)

Naruto(2002), which is among the most popular anime of all time (image via Studio Pierrot)

The classic Naruto series is one of the most popular anime series in the world. It's impact on the world of anime is undeniable and has gathered a large fan following ever since it started airing. The story follows a young ninja named Naruto Uzumaki, who aims to be the strongest person in the village and eventually become the Hokage.

Although the 2002 Naruto series consists of 220 episodes in total, about 90 episodes are filler, aka non-cannon to the overall story. This leaves the series with 130 episodes. Although the filler episodes are not crucial to watch and don't impact the story in any way, fans may choose to view them as they provide more development for the characters.

2) Attack on Titan

Episode Count- 94

Attack on Titan anime (image via WIT Studio)

Arguably one of the most widely recognized and popular anime of all time, Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan series recently came to an end this year after airing its last episode on November 4, 2023.

The story initially started off with a fairly simple premise: Eren Yeager, a young boy who watched his mother die to monstrous beings called Titans, aims to eliminate them and create a peaceful world for his friends. However, the story eventually evolved into a complex narrative about war, discrimination, and genocide in the final season, which ended up creating a rift in the fanbase due to the portrayal of some of the characters' ideals.

3) Yu Yu Hakusho

Episode Count- 112

Yu Yu Hakusho anime (image via Studio Pierrot)

Originally aired from 1992–1995, Yu Yu Hakusho ran for a total of 112 episodes. It follows the adventures of Yusuke Urameshi, a 14-year-old delinquent who gets a second chance at life after he throws himself in front of a moving car to save a young boy's life. To award his sacrifice, the authorities of the spirit realm give Yusuke an opportunity to regain his life by defeating the evil presences in the world as a Spirit Detective.

4) Hunter x Hunter

Episode Count- 148

Hunter x Hunter(2011) anime (image via Studio Madhouse)

Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter series is highly regarded as one of the most popular shonen anime series of all time. Consisting of 148 episodes in total, this adaptation of the series ran from 2011 to 2014.

The story revolves around a young boy named Gon Freecss, who sets out on a journey to become a Hunter and search for his absentee father. Along the way, he meets Killua Zoldyck, Kurapika, and Leorio Paladiknight, each of them having unique motivations and distinct reasons to become Hunters. The anime delves into their growth, relationships, and personal struggles, making the viewers emotionally invested in each of their journeys in the story.

5) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Episode Count- 64

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime (image via Studio Bones)

Airing from 2009 to 2010, Hiromu Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood stands at the pinnacle of storytelling and character development in the entire anime industry.

Considered to be one of the greatest and most popular anime in the world, the series consists of 64 episodes in total and is a more faithful adaptation of the manga. The anime follows the story of two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who seek the Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies after a tragic alchemical experiment.

6) My Hero Academia

Episode Count- 138

My Hero Academia anime 6th season (image via Studio Bones)

After making its debut in 2016, Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia is currently one of the most popular anime of the new generation. Over the course of six seasons, it has garnered immense popularity all over the world and a dedicated fanbase due to its vibrant cast of characters and top-notch action sequences.

The anime boasts a large and colorful cast of characters, each possessing unique superpowers called Quirks. In a world full of superheroes and villains, the story revolves around the journey of Izuku Midoriya, a Quirkless boy who aspires to become a great hero one day. After being entrusted with a powerful Quirk from the No.1 Hero, All Might, Midoriya joins U.A. High School to further develop his abilities.

7) Haikyu!

Episode Count- 85

Haikyu! anime (image via Production I.G)

Haikyu! is undoubtedly one of the most popular anime in the sports category. Ever since its premiere in 2014, it has captivated fans all over the world with its depiction of teamwork, perseverance, and the thrill and intensity of volleyball.

The story follows Shoyo Hinata, a determined young high schooler who has a deep love and passion for volleyball. Inspired by a legendary volleyball player dubbed "The Little Giant," Hinata joins Karasuno High's volleyball team, as he aspires to become a top player one day despite his short height.

8) Black Clover

Episode Count- 170

Black Clover anime (image via Studio Pierrot)

Another one of the most popular anime of the new generation, Black Clover is a series that is known for its action-packed narrative and magical world building. It has 170 episodes in total and ran from 2017 to 2021.

The story follows Asta, a boy born without magical powers, in a world where magic is the norm. Despite his lack of magic, Asta aims to become the Wizard King one day, who is the strongest mage of the Clover Kingdom. The series also consists of a vast and diverse cast of characters, with each possessing different and unique magical abilities called grimoires.

9) Dragon Ball

Episode Count- 153

Dragon Ball(1986), which is one of the most popular anime in the world (image via Toei Animation)

Arguably the most popular anime series of all time, Dragon Ball laid the foundation for the shonen genre and has become a cultural phenomenon worldwide ever since its release in 1986.

At the time, the franchise was still in its infancy and did not feature any high-stakes or epic showdowns comparable to those of its successors. Despite that, the anime holds its own pretty well. The story follows Son Goku, a young and naive martial artist with a monkey-like tail and astounding strength. However, the actual story begins when Goku meets Bulma, a girl who is in search of a set of mystical wish-granting objects called 'Dragon Balls'. Together, the duo embark on a quest across the world to collect the fabled Dragon Balls.

10) Yu-Gi-Oh! GX

Episode Count- 180

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime (image via Studio Gallop)

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX is a spinoff of the immensely popular anime franchise, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and ran from 2004 to 2008. It is set a few years after the events of the original series and follows the story of Judai Yuki, a young and talented duelist who enrolls at the prestigious Duel Academy.

The series follows Judai's journey as a student at the school, where he proves his exceptional skills as a duelist. Accompanied by his friends and classmates, Judai navigates through various challenges, duels, and tournaments while uncovering the mysteries surrounding the school.

To conclude

All the above-mentioned anime have garnered a huge amount of popularity from the anime fandom throughout the years, despite being shorter than One Piece's Wano arc.

These long-running popular anime series have left an indelible mark in the world of animated storytelling as they continue to inspire and entertain a new generation of viewers.

