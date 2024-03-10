10 anime to watch while you wait for Date A Live season 5

Date A Live season 5 is set to come out in April, and a lot of fans of this sci-fi harem cannot wait to see what happens with Shido Itsuka and his dealings with the Spirits. In that regard, season 5 is expected to continue with the trend of harem, sci-fi, some supernatural elements such as fantasy, and the classic anime insanity that series of this type tend to offer.

The good news for fans of this Geek Toys production is that there are a lot of series that can captivate them while they wait for the fifth season. Therefore, here are, in no particular order, 10 anime to watch while waiting for Date A Live season 5 to arrive.

10 anime series to watch while waiting for Date A Live season 5

1. Sailor Moon

An anime classic (Image via Toei Animation).

Comparing Sailor Moon to Date A Live is perhaps a bizarre choice, but the truth of the matter is that it has some general similarities, especially with cosmic elements and components of spirits. While this is something that might be far-fetched, it still works.

Sailor Moon is a lot more old-school than what is going to be shown in Date A Live season 5, but the general premise and the friendship of the Sailors is a huge selling point.

The 90s anime has a lot of filler, but it develops the Sailors as characters and is also very faithful to the manga.

2. Urusei Yatsura

One of the most classic comedy anime of all time (Image via David Production).

Rumiko Takahashi has created a lot of iconic series, and she is one of the most prolific manga authors of all time, with Urusei Yatsura being her first call to fame in the late 70s and early 80s. While the anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot in the 80s deserves a shout and should be checked out by newcomers, the 2022 anime by David Production is a very good entry point.

Ataru Moroboshi is a normal teenager who ends up getting involved with an alien who falls in love with him, named Lum. They go through a lot of weird and comedic situations where Lum just wants to be with him while he is constantly trying to flirt and date other women, although he always ends up failing.

While Date A Live season 5 is going to continue the classic trope of harem anime, Urusei Yatsura, in many ways, is the direct antithesis of that. Ataru wants to have a harem and constantly falls short. Although his connection with Lum becomes a lot stronger, he also has a very fun and diverse cast.

3. Yona of the Dawn

An underrated series (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Yona of the Dawn is a sad story because the anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot only had 24 episodes and 3 OVAs, despite the fact that the manga is still going and has become one of the most popular shojo series in the last couple of decades. However, the anime works as a very solid entry point and is another interesting contrast to what is going to be shown in Date A Live season 5.

Yona is the princess of a kingdom, and she is bound to be the sole heir, but a political conspiracy leads to one of her best friends and love interest killing her father, the king. This leads to the protagonist running away and becoming an outlaw. She flees the kingdom with her childhood friend, a talented warrior called Hak, and tries to find the four Dragon Gods, who are special individuals meant to help her.

Date A Live season 5 is going to continue the plot of the spirits and the search for them, which is not too different from what has been shown in Yona of the Dawn. Yona is also a very special character who is the only one who can do this, much like it happens to the protagonist of Date A Live, Shido.

4. Ranma 1/2

Another to watch while waiting for Date A Live season 5 (Image via Studio Deen).

Date A Live season 5 is probably going to have weird elements of harem, comedy, and fantasy, which is part of the appeal of the series, and a lot of these traits can be found in another of Rumiko Takahashi's best works, Ranma 1/2. It is basically a martial arts parody that also has elements of romance and a lot of action, which follows a very episodic nature.

Ranma Saotome is a very skilled martial artist but he fell into the water of the cursed springs at Jusenkyo, along with his father, Genma. His father turns into a panda when he gets wet by cold water and Ranma into a girl, although they can go back to normal when they are touched by hot water.

When they come back home, they have to deal with the fact that Genma had agreed that Ranma was going to marry a member of the Tendo family many years ago, which ends up being Akane. Akane is a short-tempered girl who hates the young Saotome at first. However, Ranma is pursued by a lot of girls despite him not being interested, which plays with a lot of harem tropes like Date A Live season 5, although it subverts a lot of expectations.

5. The Rising of the Shield Hero

Another great alternative while waiting for Date A Live season 5 (Image via Kinema Citrus).

A lot of fans are waiting for Date A Live season 5 because it has adventure, some elements of fantasy, the harem focus, and a main character who ends up being the decisive factor in the story. In that regard, The Rising of the Shield Hero has a lot of that but focuses heavily on fantasy and RPG elements.

Naofumi Iwatani is a normal Japanese teenager who was taken to a fantasy as one of the four Cardinal Heroes and was given the shield, thus becoming the titular Shield Hero. However, while everything starts as a typical isekai series, his only partner falsely claims that he abused her, which leads to Naofumi being shamed and becoming an outlaw, having to start in this world from the bottom while everybody hates him.

6. KonoSuba

A popular isekai to watch while waiting for Date A Live season 5 (Image via Studio Drive).

Date A Live season 5 is heavily going to continue with the elements of harem and, to a degree, power fantasies, which is something fairly typical with isekai anime even if this series doesn't fall in that genre. However, KonoSuba is an isekai anime and is a very good choice for people who want to enjoy a new show.

KonoSuba plays up all the different tropes of isekai while playing them as a parody, with the main party accepting they can't defeat the bad guy in the series and running away. However, every time they try to escape, they also end up closer to the upcoming threat, with hilarious results.

7. Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches

A decent harem anime for those waiting for Date A Live season 5 (Image via Liden Films).

If people are waiting for a harem anime like the upcoming Date A Live season 5, Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches can be a very good alternative. It is a series that plays with the strengths of the genre and does so with a clear focus and direction.

Ryu Yamada wants to help his classmates improve their grades and ends up getting involved in witchcraft because of a girl named Urara. It turns out that she is one of the seven witches in town, and they all have their own abilities, which can only be activated if Ryu gets involved with each of them at a time.

8. Rosario + Vampire

Rosario + Vampire characters (Image via Gonzo)

This series can be a very good choice for those waiting for Date A Live season 5, especially considering that it only has 13 episodes, which is fairly accessible for newcomers. It also has a plot that is both interesting and simple, focusing on the main character, Tsukune Aono, adapting to a school where humans and monsters coexist.

The series also shows a lot of Tsukune's experiences with girls, which can range from interesting to hilarious, depending on the situation. It is also interesting because several of these girls end up not being human.

9. Hayate the Combat Butler

Great choice while waiting for Date A Live season 5 (Image via SynergySP).

Hayate Ayasaki is a teenager who is left on his own when he is 16 years old and it is revealed that his family left a massive debt on his shoulders as well. He eventually meets a young girl named Nagi Sanzenin, who is the heir to the wealthy Sanzenin estate and decides to kidnap her to make money from the ransom, although a lot of things happen and he ends up as her butler.

The series has a strong comedic approach while retaining some of the elements that are going to be shown in Date A Live season 5. There have been several anime adaptations of the series, and they are all fairly enjoyable since this franchise has a fairly episodic nature.

10. The Fruit of Grisaia

The Fruit of Grisaia is a simple yet enjoyable series (Image via Eight Bit).

The thing about The Fruit of Grisaia is that the series is part of an entire franchise that has video games, light novels, and manga adaptations, thus having a lot of different interpretations. Then, this anime adaptation by Eight Bit Studio has only 13 episodes and 6 specials but is a very good choice for those waiting for Date A Live season 5.

Yuuji is the protagonist of the series and is part of a school where there are only five girls and the director. Each girl has their own trauma, and Yuuji tries to help them deal with their problems and issues.

Final thoughts

Date A Live season 5 is going to come out in April of this year, but the good news for people waiting for this anime is that there are a lot of series worth checking out. Of course, there are a lot more out there, but these are some of the most prominent for the public.

