10 anime to watch for fans of Air Master

Air Master by Yokusaru Shibata was adapted into an anime by Toei Animation in 2003 and suffered from a lack of backing, which led to not getting any more seasons. It's a shame because this is a very underrated series many fans believe should get more love.

The protagonist is Maki Aikawa, a teenager and a former gymnast who loves getting into fights for the sheer thrill of it. She gets involved in underground fights and tournaments, using her gymnast background to develop her fighting style, called "Air Master."

Here are some anime series, in no particular order, for fans wanting to watch something of a similar vibe.

10 anime series for people who have enjoyed Air Master

1. Record of Ragnarok

Gods Vs. Humans in Record of Ragnarok (Image via Graphinica).

Record of Ragnarok is very different from Air Master in its plot elements (humans fighting gods for their survival). Still, the core focus of a tournament where several strong contenders fight each other remains. Several characters share Maki's thrill for combat, and it has the classic anime tournament arc that everybody loves.

The gods have decided that it is time to end humanity. The latter is given the Ragnarok Clause: a group of fighters from human history will be selected to fight several gods in individual battles. If they win with a lead, humanity gets to live.

This story serves to explore several historical and mythical figures from human culture while also celebrating some significant themes about what makes humanity as a whole.

2. Baki

Baki is an exciting watch for its action and humor (Image via TMS Entertainment).

If Maki had a brother, it would probably be Baki. These two series have a lot in common: both main characters are teenagers, they both enjoy fighting, and both participate in underground tournaments. They have a similar vibe, combining comedic elements with more serious ones while focusing heavily on combat.

Air Master and Baki are about people who enjoy fighting. Baki Hanma is a teenager and the son of Yujiro Hanma, the most powerful person in the world and the one responsible for his mother's death. Baki decides to train himself and become a capable fighter to defeat his father, although that proves nearly impossible.

This series has become notorious for its absurdity at times and how some situations are physically impossible when the characters in the story are mere humans. However, it has a lot of change and has a strong message about self-improvement that appeals to a lot of people, much like Air Master.

3. One Punch Man

One Punch Man has a similar premise to Air Master in its way (Image via Jump Comics).

Believe it or not, there is an argument to be made that Air Master's Maki and One Punch Man's Saitama have something in common: they both want a challenge in combat. The difference is that Maki is fighting to the top while Saitama has long achieved that peak in power.

Of course, while Air Master is a street-level manga, One Puch Man operates on a much grander scale. Saitama has become the most powerful hero ever because of his intense training regime. He can defeat anyone with one punch, which makes his life quite dull, and he tries to find a challenge only to no avail, indirectly influencing the world around him in a grand fashion.

4. Kengan Ashura

Another fight/tournament anime (Image via Larx Entertainment).

Air Master and Kengan Ashura have similar premises in that they are underground battles and tournaments, although the latter has a more straightforward approach. The world's elite have been having this underground tournament for centuries and select their fighters to represent them, with the winner getting all kinds of riches.

Kengan Ashura is all about different fighting styles, different perspectives about battle, and simply the thrill of combat. It is heavily action-based and has many great moments, so it is a shame it doesn't get more recognition.

5. Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho has an interesting similarity to Air Master (Image via Studio Pierrot).

It's always good to have a reason to talk about Yu Yu Hakusho, one of the best shonen series of all time and one of the most underrated since the series concluded in the 90s. This was Hunter X Hunter author Yoshihiro Togashi's call to fame and a series that not only helped define Shonen in the 90s but also pushed the boundaries of what could be done.

Yusuke Urameshi and Maki have similarities through the fact they are both teenagers who enjoy fighting and get into a lot of battles, although the former is certainly more geared towards the supernatural.

However, as Yusuke faces demons and other spiritual threats, he begins to grow and question why he fights, showing a bit of Togashi's legendary characterization and writing that would blossom in Hunter X Hunter.

Yu Yu Hakusho has a lot of fighting but also an incredibly compelling cast and several story arcs that become more complex one after the other. It's a series that deserves all the attention it can get.

6. Dragon Ball

A timeless classic (Image via Toei Animation).

Now, almost any anime fan has watched Dragon Ball Z, but what about the original Dragon Ball? The one that started it all? It's always fun and refreshing to return to this series because it shows how far the characters have gone and the great things the story had at the beginning.

While the series is still very focused on fighting, there is a greater emphasis on martial arts, comedy, and adventure, giving the story a much more diverse feel. There is also the fact that this portion of Dragon Ball was a lot more focused on magic instead of the sci-fi elements that Akira Toriyama introduced later on. And it also has a lot of heart, which is why many people think this is the best Dragon Ball anime.

7. Ranma 1/2

Rumiko Takahashi's first big hit (Image via Studio Deen).

Air Master has a lot of martial arts and combat and a strong female lead, and Ranma 1/2 has the same thing... sort of. This was the first major manga series that author Rumiko Takahashi, future Inuyasha creator, had in the 80s, turning her into arguably the first major female mangaka in history and also breaking a lot of stereotypes.

Ranma is a martial arts genius who doesn't think highly of women and falls into a magical spring water that turns him into a woman. Now, every time Ranma falls into the water, he turns into a female, and this, along with a lot of crazy shenanigans, becomes the focus of the series.

This series has a lot of crazy episodes and comedy but has aged quite well, and Takahashi knows how to write compelling and enjoyable characters, which this series has in spades.

8. Fist of the North Star

If Air Master is all about fighting, martial arts, and sheer brutality, then Fist of the North Star has that and some. It's arguably the first major series to define what Shonen is and inspired a lot of classics of the medium, such as Kentaro Miura's Berserk and Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, to name a few.

Kenshiro is a mighty warrior and the heir of the Hokuto Shinken, a legendary and deadly martial art style that is passed to a chosen one. He wanders the wastelands of a ravaged world after the events of a nuclear war, trying to protect the weak and save those who are hopeless. The anime is raw, filled with action, and shows how dark things can get for people.

If people have enjoyed Air Master but want something more aggressive, Fist of the North Star is the way to go. It's also a perfect time to get into the 80s anime or the original manga because a new adaptation is coming out soon.

9. Ashita No Joe

Air Master is a series that has a lot of heart, but Ashita No Joe is just unique when it comes to that and how it depicts combat. While it was written in the 70s, the series still holds up quite well, especially the 80s anime adaptation, and this is where people should start to give it a chance.

Joe Yabuki wants to become a professional boxer but goes through a lot of trials and tribulations, including going to jail, failing in the academic demands for the position, and a lot of other things. There is a genuinely Rocky-esque feel to the story, and one can't help but root for Joe as he goes through many challenges across the series.

While people may consider this a deviation from what Air Master is, the great thing about both series is that there is a lot of emphasis on choreography and technique. So, while they move in different directions, both Air Master and Ashita No Joe work very well.

10. Hajime No Ippo

Maki can be considered an underdog in several stages of the Air Master anime, but if someone is the king of that in anime, that is Ippo Makunouchi. Hajime No Ippo is regarded as one of the all-time most incredible manga series. While the anime has never fully adapted the entire series, there is enough great material to enjoy.

Ippo starts very shy and insecure, but the story does a great job building him up from zero to hero, slowly gaining his understanding of boxing. There is a lot of heart and emotion in the story, with viewers rooting for Ippo to get his big break and learning every little detail about boxing.

Final thoughts

Air Master is a wonderfully underrated anime and deserves all the attention it can get, even if a comeback is nearly impossible at this stage of the game. Be that as it may, many anime fans should give it a chance, just like the rest of the series on this list.

