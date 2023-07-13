Record of Ragnarok season 3 potential release date, what to expect, new characters, and more

Humanity versus Gods will continue in Record of Ragnarok season 3, as promised by the dramatic ending of the second season. Part two of Record of Ragnarok season 2 was released on July 12, 2023, and it provided the fans with much better animation and execution of the battles.

As the season's conclusion saw humanity winning the 6th round with Buddha emerging victorious, the next couple of rounds will become even more interesting. The last few minutes of the season also provided a sneak peek of what to expect in Record of Ragnarok season 3. However, no official news is given regarding the next season's release date.

Record of Ragnarok season 3 will release either in 2025 or 2026

The possible release date for Record of Ragnarok season 3

The anime adaptation of Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui's manga series Record of Ragnarok saw the second half of its season 2 released on July 12, 2023. Now that the series is over, fans can't wait for season 3. Even though there's no official date for the release of Record of Ragnarok season 3, it can be speculated that the next season will be released in either 2025 or 2026.

The first season of Record of Ragnarok was aired on June 17, 2021, featuring three fights between Gods and Mankind. Almost one and half years later, on Jan 26, 2023, the first part of the second season of Record of Ragnarok aired, followed by part 2 on July 12, 2023.

Buddha as seen in Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 (Image via Netflix)

In other words, there was almost a two-year gap between the first two seasons. The latest season also saw three fights taking place between Mankind versus Gods, just like the previous season. So, it's expected that Record of Ragnarok season 3 will also feature three unique fights to propel the story forward.

However, the 9th round is still in progress in the manga right now, and it might take ten more chapters to complete. So, Record of Ragnarok season 3 might see a release window in 2026, considering all the aspects of the series.

Fights to expect in Record of Ragnarok season 3

Hong @lovedhong adu ketampanan ini mah Next season 3 epic battle lagi Qin Shin Huang vs Hadesadu ketampanan ini mah Next season 3 epic battle lagi Qin Shin Huang vs Hades 😍 adu ketampanan ini mah https://t.co/zDbA9AKUl0

The momentum has shifted to Humanity's side, with Buddha attaining victory in the 6th round. So, this victory makes the next rounds quite enticing. In fact, fans have already been shown what to expect from the next season. The conclusion of the latest season saw that Hades, the King of the Underworld, would represent the gods.

To counter him, Brunhilde selected Qin Shi Huang, the King of the Beginning, as the potential candidate to represent Humanity. The egos and the ideologies will clash as the two mighty kings will take on each other and reverberate the entire Colosseum of Valhalla with their mighty powers.

Beelzebub versus Nikola Tesla (Image via Takumi Fukui & Shinya Umemura)

Without spoiling the outcome of the 7th round, the 8th round will feature the Lord of the Flies, Beelzebub, from God's side, who will fight Humanity's One and Only sorcerer, the ever-curious Nikola Tesla. The latter's thunderous blitz will electrify the whole stadium, while the former's Vibration Manipulation will cut and destroy his surroundings with vehemence.

If the production of Record of Ragnarok follows its prequels, then it will surely feature another round. However, the 9th round between the Greek God Apollo and Humanity's mightiest rebel, King Leonidas, hasn't yet been completed. It might take at least eight to ten chapters more to flesh out the background stories and their fight. Since it's a monthly manga, it might take around ten more months to wrap up the ninth round.

A brief recap of Record of Ragnarok season 2

Jack the Ripper (Image via Netflix)

While it's fun to speculate a release date for Record of Ragnarok season 3, it has to be said that the second season surpassed the first season in terms of the animation and the execution of the battle scenes. The first part featured rounds four and five. Jack The Ripper, from Humanity's side, battled against Hercules from God's side.

Many fans feel that it was the best fight of the season. Jack the Ripper emerged victorious on that round in a poetic fashion. The next round, i.e., the sixth round, saw Lord Shiva fighting against the Raiden. The former's Tandava proved heavy against the latter's powers, and the gods won the round. In part 2 of Record of Ragnarok season 2, Buddha, representing Humanity, clashed with Zerofuku, the origin of the Seven Lucky Gods.

Buddha vs Zerofuku in Record of Ragnarok (Image via Netflix)

Later, Zerofuku was absorbed into Hajun. However, an enlightened Buddha, with his blade of the celestial eye's awakening, Mahapari Nirvana, ended Hajun's life and freed Zerofuku's spirit.

Record of Ragnarok season 3 will feature Qin Shi Huang versus Hades, Nikola Tesla versus Beelzebub, and most likely, Apollo versus King Leonidas.

As of this moment, it's likely that Record of Ragnarok season 3 might see a 2026 release date if it adapts the ninth round, that is.

