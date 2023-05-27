Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 is set to release on Wednesday, July 12 at 12 AM PST. The highly-anticipated continuation of the smash-hit anime series’ second season will premiere on Netflix internationally at the aforementioned time and date. This seemingly includes Japan, with no currently announced plans to air the series weekly on local television as of this article’s writing.

Season 2 part 2 of Record of Ragnarok serves as the latest installment for one of the greatest comeback stories in the anime industry recently. Following near-universal criticism after the first season's premiere, particularly from those who read the source material, the series' production team enlisted Yumeta Company to help improve animation and overall quality.

The series is now recognized as one of Netflix's most highly appreciated and anticipated anime productions. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for the Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 anime, as well as speculates on what to expect.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 anime set to continue series’ comeback story with a spectacular finale

Release date and time, where to watch

The Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 anime will be released on Netflix’s platform internationally at 12 AM Pacific Standard Time on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. For most international viewers, this means a release sometime during the day or night on Wednesday, July 12. Select international fans will instead see the episode premiere in the extremely late evening hours of Tuesday, July 11.

Unfortunately, this also means that the series will be released internationally at 12 AM PST on July 12, rather than when July 12 occurs in the local timezone. Furthermore, while there is no officially confirmed release time for the upcoming finale of the second season, Netflix programs normally follow the PST calendar date and hour. As a result, fans can expect that to be the case here as well.

The Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 anime is set to release in Japan at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 12 AM, Wednesday, July 12

Eastern Standard Time: 3 AM, Wednesday, July 12

British Summer Time: 8 AM, Wednesday, July 12

Central European Summer Time: 9 AM, Wednesday, July 12

Indian Standard Time: 12:30 PM, Wednesday, July 12

Philippine Standard Time: 3 PM, Wednesday, July 12

Japanese Standard Time: 4 PM, Wednesday, July 12

Australian Central Time: 4:30 PM, Wednesday, July 12

Season 2 part 1 recap

Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 1 consisted of 10 episodes overall. The anime was released on Netflix in January 2023. Across these ten episodes, fans saw two massive fights between the gods and humanity take place. These fights consisted of Hercules, the Greek Hero of Legend versus Jack the Ripper, a notorious British serial killer, and Tameemon Raiden, the infamous sumo wrestler versus Shiva, the Hindu God of Destruction.

Humanity triumphed in Jack the Ripper's fight against Hercules, but Raiden Tameemon was defeated by the ferocious Shiva. Despite coming off of a win, the leader of the gods Zeus asked Buddha to fight in the next battle for them to squash humanity’s hopes with two back-to-back wins. While Buddha initially agreed, the second season’s first part ended with Buddha instead choosing to fight for humanity’s sake.

What to expect (speculative)

Based on key visuals and cast announcements thus far, it seems as though Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 will see Buddha face two different forms of the same opponent. The two characters highlighted in key visuals and cast announcements, Zerofuku and Hajun, have striking similarities in terms of outfit, build, and overall character design. While still speculative, it seems almost certain to be the case once Buddha’s fight begins.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 will also seemingly devote time to introducing additional combatants for the gods. Known eventual combatants Hades and Loki are set to debut, voiced by Ryotaro Okiayu and Daisuke Namikawa, respectively, per recent cast announcements. Similarly, this would indicate Netflix's intention to bring the series back for a third season, suggesting that Buddha's fight is far from over.

