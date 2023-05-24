Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 reveals release date, new key visual, and more

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, it was announced that Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 was set to debut on Netflix in July 2023. The announcement came with a new key visual for the series, featuring humanity’s next fighter Buddha and his opponent, Zerofuku. The announcement also revealed two new cast members for the series.

Ready to head into Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2, the series is arguably the biggest turnaround story seen in the last several years in the anime industry. When it first premiered on Netflix in June 2021, the animation was met with heavy criticism for not being very fluid, giving the impression of a slideshow than an anime adaptation.

However, following this criticism, the adaptation team decided to give Studio Graphinica some help by enlisting Yumeta Company to also help produce the series. Now, heading into Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2’s looming debut, fans can’t wait to see how the uptick in animation quality continues through the second season’s conclusion.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 release date announcement also reveals three new cast members

The latest

As mentioned above, the full announcement for Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 covered the series’ release date and new cast, as well as released a key visual. The series is set to debut on July 12, 2023, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time. Historically, Netflix releases have functioned off of the PST timezone, with this upcoming release likely to also follow that trend.

The newly announced cast includes Tetsu Inada as Hajun, Ryotaro Okiayu as Hades, and Daisuke Namikawa as Beelzebub. All three characters will be making their series debut in the second season’s second and final part. Hajun appears to be a different form to the aforementioned Zerofuku, who appears in the second part’s key visual alongside Buddha.

While no trailer was released for the second season’s final part in this announcement, fans can almost certainly expect one in the coming weeks before the series premieres. Further supporting this theory is the fact that Buddha’s opponent has yet to be officially decided in the anime series, instead seemingly being first announced by the latest key visual.

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2

Scheduled for July 12 on Netflix!



(Animation Production: Graphinica × Yumeta Company)



More: 【New Visual】Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2Scheduled for July 12 on Netflix!(Animation Production: Graphinica × Yumeta Company)More: ragnarok-official.com 【New Visual】Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2Scheduled for July 12 on Netflix!(Animation Production: Graphinica × Yumeta Company)✨More: ragnarok-official.com https://t.co/v76lF6KzYB

However, one thing fans can anticipate not being announced in the weeks leading up to the release date is a new opening and ending theme. With the second season set to release a total of 15 episodes overall, a change in neither opening nor ending theme is likely to occur for the season’s final third. Although possible, it seems somewhat unlikely as of this article’s writing.

The series follows the cataclysmic tournament-style battle known as Ragnarok, where humans and gods face off in 13 battles. The first to win 7 battles of the 13 will be the winner, with the humans set to survive if they live and go extinct if they don’t. While seemingly impossible for the humans to walk away victorious, the Valkyrie Brunhilde has a plan to ensure humanity’s victory.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes