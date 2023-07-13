Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2: Who is Qin Shi Huang? Everything to know about the 'King of the Beginning'

The spectacular ending of Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 has left the audience in awe. As the sixth round of Mankind versus God has drawn to a close in favor of Mankind, the anticipation for what's to come in the seventh round is off the charts. The conclusion of the last episode of Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 saw Brunhilde choosing The King of the Beginning, Qin Shi Huang, who will fight the King of Hell, Hades.

Even though there's no official announcement of the next season of Record of Ragnarok, after season 2 part 2, there's no doubt that Hades vs. Qin Shi Huang will be a spectacle. The clash between the mighty kings will reverberate throughout the Valhalla.

While fans need to wait for the official announcements for the next season, it doesn't hurt to look at who Qin Shi Huang is and what power he possesses.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Record of Ragnarok.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 presents Qin Shi Huang, Humanity's next representative

The conclusion of Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 has introduced a glorious-looking king, Qin Shi Huang, also known as King of the Beginning. It was shown that the King of Hell, Hades, would represent the Gods in the seventh round. Who would be the ideal opponent to battle a King than a King? Brunhilde revealed that for the seventh round, Humanity's representative would be Qin Shi Huang.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 didn't explicitly mention the identity of Qin Shi Huang. Bursting through the walls of Valhalla, making a grand appearance, is none other than Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of Qin. He is also known as the founder of the Qin Dynasty.

Moreover, he was the one who unified China. Glorified as the Greatest Emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang's real name is Ying Zheng. He was titled Qin Shi Huang, which means First Emperor of Qin.

Qin Shi Huang as seen in Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 (Image via Netflix)

His unique appearance in Record of the Ragnarok season 2 part 2 is a prelude to what's to come next. Qin Shi Huang or Ying Zheng, is an extremely proud emperor. He even orders Ares and Hermes to kneel before him in the manga. With a daring and fearless attitude, he would take on the mighty King of Hell, Hades.

Despite being portrayed as a King proud of his rank, Qin Shi Huang's childhood was filled with thorns. He was treated miserably while being held hostage in Zhao. Eventually, he learned to smile, largely due to the motherly affection shown by Chun Yan. Qin Shi Huang's blindfold covering his eyes was a gift from his adoptive mother, Chun Yan, for a specific reason.

Qin Shi Huang's superhuman strength, unflinching resolve, and determination make him a formidable opponent for Hades

Qin Shi Huang makes his grand entry in Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 (Image via Netflix)

The ending of Record of Ragnarok has already implied Qin Shi Huang's superhuman strength. To destroy the hard walls of Valhalla, in Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 is a commendable feat in itself.

In Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2, Qin was shown to be wearing a blindfold, which has a very special reason. The Emperor, Qin, was born with a condition known as Mirror Touch Synesthesia. Whenever Qin would see an injured person, he would receive the same sensation but inverted.

Mirror Touch Synesthesia (Image via Fukui Takumi)

This rare condition exposed him to the malaise of people. The negative emotions of his men appeared on his body like burn marks. That's why he was also known as the most Cursed Prince in the world.

However, to Qin, it wasn't a bane, but a boon, because this condition allowed him to feel the pain of others, a trait that a King should possess. Furthermore, this enhanced sight could also allow him to see the Qi flow of his opponents. By seeing the Qi flow, he could strike to disrupt the flow of the opponents and weaken their techniques.

Definitely_Not_A_Mantis @DefNotMantis Qin shi Huang: 9.7/10

>One of the best designs in the series

>Super cool and unique powers

>Solid backstory

>Loved his outgoing personality, it was entertaining with every page

>Tear jerking backstory

>Super great and I enjoyed every second he was onscreen Qin shi Huang: 9.7/10>One of the best designs in the series >Super cool and unique powers>Solid backstory >Loved his outgoing personality, it was entertaining with every page >Tear jerking backstory >Super great and I enjoyed every second he was onscreen https://t.co/7xLha2P1tE

Qin Shi Huang also possesses unfathomable strength with which he destroyed the walls of Valhalla in Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2. In fact, in the battle of Hades vs Qin Shi Huang, the latter overwhelmed Hades with his raw strength.

As hinted in Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2, he also boasts of godly speed and reflexes that match even the Gods. His blazing speed even outmaneuvered the swift reflexes of Hades in the seventh round. Being a King, he also possesses unyielding stamina and endurance. His Mirror Touch Synesthesia was one of the reasons why he acquired such endurance.

Qin Shi Huang versus Demon God Chiyou in manga (Image via Fukui Takumi)

In his life as a human being on Earth, he was able to defeat the Demon God, Chiyou. He freed the people of Ancient China from the clutches of Chiyou, defeating him in a battle that lasted six whole days.

During his battle with Chiyou, Qin Shi Huang developed his ultimate martial art style and named it after his foe. This technique comprises five different types of fighting styles. He gained further strength with the Divine weapon Almighty Spaulders, provided by Alvitr.

As a regal figure, the King of the Beginning, Qin Shi Huang, is the appropriate candidate to clash against Hades. Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 has perfectly set up the promise for the next battle between Humanity vs the Gods.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes