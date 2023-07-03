Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 drops new trailer spotlighting Buddha and Zerofuku's intense clash

Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 will arrive on Netflix on July 12, 2023, and Warner Bros. Japan dropped a brand-new trailer at Anime Expo 2023, on Sunday. The first part of season 2 premiered on January 26, 2023, on Netflix, and ran for a total of 10 episodes, out of the planned 15. Part 2 will resume the narrative from Episode 11.

Record of Ragnarok is based on the ongoing manga of the same name written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Ajichika. It was first published on November 25, 2017. The series chronicles the battle between humanity and the Gods in the tournament of "Ragnarok", to decide once and for all, the fate of all humankind.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 trailer gave fans a glimpse of a great showdown between

A new trailer for the much-awaited Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 was released on Sunday at the Warner Bros. Panel of the Anime Expo 2023.

The trailer gives fans a glimpse into the second part’s epic showdown between Buddha, the human representative, and Zerofuku, a deity of the Seven Lucky Gods, as they clash in battle. It plays over the show’s opening theme Rude, Loose Dance, performed by Minami.

Part 2 of the second season will cover the final five episodes of season 2, from episodes 11 to 15. As mentioned earlier, it will premiere on July 12, 2023, on Netflix. Additional cast members who will voice the season debuts in the upcoming episodes have also been announced and they include:

Tetsu Inada as Hajun

Ryotaro Okiayu as Hades

Daisuke Namikawa as Beelzebub

The staff and the crew from the previous part will be returning to their respective positions to work on Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2. Masao Ookubo serves as the director at the studios Yumeta Company and Graphinica, under the production of Warner Bros. Japan.

Kazuyuki Fudeyasu and Yuka Yamada return to work on the series composition with Masaki Satō as the character designer. Yasuharu Takanashi is composing the music yet again.

Viz Media has acquired the license for publishing the English-translated version of the original manga by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui.

"The valkyrie Brunhilde has convinced the gods to give humanity a chance at redemption through combat in the Valhalla arena. Seeking a quick end to the proceedings, the gods present their first fighter, Thor, the Norse god of thunder. Facing him is a warrior said to be the strongest in the history of mankind, the legendary general Lü Bu!" is how the first volume is described on its website.

The first season and the first part of the second season are available for streaming on Netflix.

Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Oshi no Ko

