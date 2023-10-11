How to read Baki manga? Complete read order for the full series, explained

The Baki manga has gained immense popularity due to its recent anime adaptations, captivating fans worldwide. The appeal of the battle manga lies in its ability to create intense and adrenaline-pumping confrontations, a quality at which Baki excels.
With the anime depicting Baki's monumental showdown with his father, Yujiro Hanma, fans are intrigued by the source material and eager to explore the intricacies and depth of the manga, especially since Baki is one of the few fighting manga that has made it to mainstream media.
Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for the Baki manga series.
Baki manga: Read order explored
The popularity of the Baki series has clearly seen a meteoric rise in recent years. Even though Keisuke Itagaki's Baki series had a niche but dedicated following ever since its debut in 1991, much of its recent success and popularity can be traced to the Baki Netflix anime adaptation, which served as an entry point for many new fans.
The Baki manga started off as Baki the Grappler in Weekly Shoten Champion starting from 1991 to 1999, and was followed by five sequels, with the latest one, Baki Rahen, focusing on the character of Jack Hanma. The Baki series has five direct sequels and numerous spin-offs.
Fans who intend to start reading the manga can follow the list below, which chronologically arranges the reading order of the manga, excluding all the spin-offs.
- Grappler Baki (1991)
- Baki (1999)
- Baki Hanma (2005)
- Baki Dou (2014)
- Baki - Dou (2018)
- Baki Rahen (2023)
Synopsis of the Baki manga and where to read it
To enjoy the thrilling martial arts battles and captivating storyline of Baki, fans can only access the digital copies through Amazon Kindle. Currently, there are no other official digital platforms offering the latest chapters of the Baki manga.
The Baki manga series follows the determined journey of its main character, Baki Hanma. His ultimate goal is to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, who is known as the strongest being on Earth. This captivating storyline takes place in the brutal realm of martial arts, where Baki engages in intense battles against a wide range of opponents.
These challengers include legendary fighters and even convicted criminals. As Baki hones his skills and faces increasingly formidable foes, the series delves into profound themes such as strength, rivalry, and the relentless pursuit of perfection in martial arts.
In Baki's journey, he comes across formidable fighters, including a prehistoric caveman preserved in salt, known as Pickle, and the legendary Miyamoto Mushashi resurrected into the modern age. For fans new to the Baki series and interested in exploring it, the Netflix anime adaptation is a great way to start. The anime starts off with the Death Row convicts saga and adapts all the way to the Baki Hanma manga ending.
In summation
The Baki manga series is a testament to the timeless allure of exhilarating martial arts battles and captivating character growth. Originating in 1991, this series has amassed a devoted fanbase, bolstered by the recent triumph of the Baki Netflix anime adaptation.
Although the digital copies are only available on Amazon Kindle, those interested can still easily get into the Baki series through the captivating Netflix adaptation. Baki's journey continues to engage and captivate audiences, further cementing its position in the world of martial arts manga and anime.
