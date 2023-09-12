Fist of the North Star manga receives a new anime project

According to a variety of anime leakers, the classical martial arts manga Fist of the North Star is set to receive a new anime project to celebrate the manga series' 40th anniversary. As per the leakers, the official announcement along with key details and a teaser will be released soon.

First of the North Star, written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara, is a Japanese manga series that began its serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The series began on September 13, 1983, and managed to publish 245 issues during its run till 1988.

Fist of the North Star set to receive a new anime project

As mentioned above, Fist of the North Star manga by Buronson and Tetsuo Hara began serialization on September 13, 1983. Given that the manga is set to celebrate its 40th-year anniversary, the series announced an anniversary project to commemorate the occasion.

So, just a day before the manga officially turned 40 years old, anime leakers all over Twitter began leaking that a new Fist of the North Star anime project was in the works. According to the leakers, the anime project is still under development and an announcement for the same could be made by the series soon. Fortunately, it is also being rumored that the announcement would include a teaser trailer as well.

Additionally, it was also revealed that the new Shinsouban release of the manga's new volumes 1 and 2 will take place tomorrow, i.e., on September 13.

How fans reacted to the new anime project leak

Fans were really excited by the prospect of a new anime. Given that the manga series was very old, fans did not think that an anime adaptation was possible even during its 40th year anniversary celebrations. However, the manga is soon set to receive a new anime project. Thus, fans have already begun hoping that the anime would do justice to the original manga

Meanwhile, other fans of the series began theorizing about the anime's studio. Given that the Fist of the North Star's art style is quite similar to JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, many fans believed that David Productions might be animating the new anime project. However, a confirmation for the same is yet to be made.

At the same time, some other fans were confused about what was the anime going to be about. The leak stated that the series was set to receive a new anime project. However, it does not mention if it would be a new story or a reboot of the original anime. Lastly, some fans began doubting if the information was true. Thus, they tried to enquire about the leak's validity. However, given one's anonymous sources, no leaker announced the source.

