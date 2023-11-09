7 Best Volleyball anime to watch in 2023

The genre of volleyball anime has been gaining a significant amount of popularity in Japan in the past few years due to the fast-paced action, exhilarating teamwork, memorable storylines, and the overall development of characters. Anime has the unique ability to adapt and capture the essence of a variety of sports around the world and still make them a good watch for viewers who don't particularly play soprts.

Volleyball, one of the most popular sports in the world, had its fair share of representation in the anime industry. There have been multiple volleyball-themed anime in the past few decades that have perfectly captured the spirit of the sport. With that in mind, here are the Top seven Volleyball anime to watch in 2023.

Top seven Volleyball anime to watch in 2023

7) Attack on Tomorrow

Attack on Tomorrow (image via Nippon Animation)

Attack on Tomorrow (also known as Ashita e Atakku) is a perfect watch for fans of some old-school volleyball anime. Released in the 1970s, the story follows Mimi Hijiiri and her love for volleyball as she tries to revive her school's volleyball team. She is determined to inspire her classmates to pick up the sport again after the passing of one of their teammates.

Attack on Tomorrow's retro animation style sets it apart from a majority of other animes. The story beautifully captures how a group of friends can overcome even the toughest of challenges if they are together. Despite having several ups and downs in their journey, they persevere and try to make it to the championships together. With a solid storyline and a perfect depiction of the characters' growth in the story, Attack on Tomorrow is one of the best volleyball anime out there.

6) Zoku Attacker You! Kin Medal e no Michi

Zoku Attacker You! Kin Medal e no Michi anime (Image via Knack Productions)

Zoku Attacker You! Kin Medal e no Michi follows the journey of You Hazuki from Attacker You!. The series focuses on the several hardships the characters face in their journey to the top.

In Attacker You!, You Hazuki's only aim was to become a star volleyball player and represent her country at the Olympics by joining he National Team one day. Her journey to the top, along with the professional and private lives of her and other characters of the series, is perfectly depicted in the follow-up anime. The series' portrayal of sheer dedication and the spirit of never giving up makes it one of the greatest volleyball animes.

5) Attack No.1

Attack No.1 (image via Tokyo Movie Shinsha)

Attack No.1 (also known as Atakku Nanba Wan) is the first-ever volleyball anime, released in 1969. It has received considerable praise for delving into topics like the dark side of success in the sports industry and its depiction of the main character's growth throughout the series.

The story revolves around a middle school girl, Kozue Ayuhara, who dreams of playing in the National Volleyball team one day. The viewers see her progress throughout the story as she transitions from a beginner to a legend in the sport by the end of the series. This volleyball anime perfectly captures the highs and lows in Kozue's journey to the top. She is often confronted by the dark side of the sport, high expectations, and sacrifices, which are associated with her success.

4) Shoujo Fight: Norainu-tachi no Odekake

Shoujo Fight: Norainu-tachi no Odekake (image via Production I.G)

Although a rather short anime of only 30 minutes, Shoujo Fight: Norainu-tachi no Odekake is considered one of the best representations of volleyball in anime. Released in 2009 by Production I.G., the story follows a high school girl, Neri Ooishi, who was once a star volleyball player and the captain of an elementary school team. She was expected to achieve great things in her career due to her sheer talent in the sport.

Fast forward to high school, Ooishi has walked away from volleyball due to past trauma. However, she is soon drawn in to the sport due to her skills and has a chance to prove herself once again. Despite its short runtime, this volleyball anime is a perfect blend of personal trauma and the hardships associated with success in the sport.

3) 2.43: Seiin High School Boys’ Volleyball Club

2.43: Seiin High School Boys’ Volleyball Club (image via David Production)

The story of 2.43: Seiin High School Boys’ Volleyball Club focuses on a talented volleyball player, Kimichika Haijima, who reurns to his hometown after getting kicked out of his school's volleyball team in Tokyo. After moving back, he reunites with his childhood friend Yuni Kuroba at a middle school.

The two friends decide to join the school's Boys' Volleyball Club, where Haijima notices his friend is talented in the sport. However, due to performance anxiety, Kuroba costs their team a match at the prefectural tournament. This incident eventually causes a rift in Haijima and Kuroba's friendship.

The two childhood friends settle their differences when they reunite in high school. Having learned from his past mistakes, Haijima helps his friend to overcome his anxiety and lead their team to victory. This volleyball anime is highly praised for its depiction of volleyball and the friendship between Haijima and Kuroba. Due to excellent character development, an engaging storyline, and decent animation, 2.43: Seiin High School Boys’ Volleyball Club has secured its spot as one of the best volleyball animes.

2) Harukana Receive

Harukana Receive (image via Studio C2C)

Harukana Receive shifts away from the traditional volleyball tournaments and introduces the viewers to the world of beach volleyball. In this story, Haruka Oozora moves to Okinawa with her cousin, Kanata Higa. While on the beach, Haruka gets invited to a friendly game of beach volleyball, where she learns of Kanata's anxiety to play due to her short height, causing problems for her.

This volleyball anime series features a vibrant animation style, which makes it an engaging watch for its viewers. The story mainly focuses on the relationship between Haruka and Kanata, as the former tries to help her cousin overcome her anxiety towards the sport she once loved.

1) Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu! (image via Production I.G)

Perhaps the most popular volleyball anime and one of the best sports anime in general, Haikyuu!! has gained a significant amount of following in the past few years. The story revolves around Shouyou Hinata, who is a massive volleyball fan who dreams of becoming a professional volleyball player despite his short height.

This volleyball anime focuses on Hinata and his teammates' journey to the top. The essence of teamwork is the central highlight of the series, being true to this, the series features massive character development. To make it to the top of the sport, Hinata has to learn to be a part of a team and settle his differences with former rival Tobio Kageyama.

In conclusion

Volleyball anime has always been a favorite among anime fans all over the world. Attack No.1 was the first to introduce the sport to the fans, whereas Haikyuu!! revitalized the love of volleyball among them. Whether they are looking for action-packed matches or heartwarming stories of undying friendship, there's always something for everyone in the world of volleyball anime.

These volleyball anime series not only showcase the thrilling and intense world of the sport but also feature a lot of memorable characters, inspiring journeys, and unforgettable moments guaranteed to create a lasting impression among viewers.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.