On March 13, 2025, Fuji TV's official YouTube channel released the first promotional video for Call of the Night season 2, confirming the sequel's July 2025 release window. The promotional video also announced a new voice casting, with the release date set to be released in the upcoming months.

Ad

Call of the Night season 2 is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Kotoyama. The manga was serialized for almost 4.5 years between 2019 and 2024, compiled into 20 volumes (both in Japanese and English). The manga received its anime adaptation in July 2022, animated by LIDENFILMS.

Call of the Night season 2 announced for July 2025

Ad

Trending

The promotional video for Call of the Night season 2 commenced with a conversation between the anime's protagonists, Nazuna and Kou, as the video hinted that the sequel might continue from where it left off in the first season. The video then showcased some footage from the sequel, introducing new characters.

The video ended with the reveal of the sequel's release window, in July 2025 (Summer 2025 Anime Season). Call of the Night season 2 will air on Fuji TV, a Japanese TV channel, on the Noitamina block. Moreover, the first season will also be re-broadcasted on Fuji TV starting from April 11, 2025.

Ad

The latest announced voice casting includes Kiku Hoshimi voiced by Rina Satou. The voice actor is known for her roles in famous anime series like Bleach Thousand Year Blood War (Senjumaru), Non Non Biyori (Kaede), Arifureta (Noint), Demon Slayer (Amane), and One Piece (Baby 5).

The anime's main voice casting includes Nazuna Nanakuse voiced by Saori Amamiya (Aqua from KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!), Kou Yamori by Gen Satou (Chrome from Dr Stone), Akira Asai by Yumiri Hanamori (Sagiri from Hell's Paradise), and Niko Hirata by Eri Kitamura (Mitty from Made in Abyss).

Ad

Call of the Night season 2 synopsis

Nazuna and Kou as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As of this article's publication, the official synopsis for the second season is yet to be released. However, as given by the latest released promotional video, the sequel might continue from where it left off as Kou will near his transformation into a vampire after falling in love with Nazuna.

Ad

The anime series commenced with a focus on Kou Yamori, a high schooler, who grew tired of his everyday life and started wandering the streets at night. One day, he encountered a vampire named Nazuna Nanakuse. Tired of his daylight life, Kou requested Nazuna to turn himself into a vampire. However, this process might be more complicated than the protagonist thought.

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback