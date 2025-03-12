Claymore live action officially announced to be in production

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 saw a Claymore live action television adaptation of mangaka Norihiro Yagi’s dark fantasy series officially announced by CBS Studios and Propagate Content. Masayori “Masi” Oka was also announced as part of the project, serving as an executive producer alongside the manga’s original publisher Shueisha and several others.

The project is notably still missing a writer per the latest available information on the project. However, this is to be expected given the mission statement of preserving the moral and ethical conflicts and high-octane action which the original series was known for. Fans can expect additional information on the Claymore live action adaptation in the coming months.

Claymore live action adaptation attaches manga superfan and well known actor Masi Oka

The Claymore live action will revolve around Clare, one of the many titular heroines in the series (Image via Madhouse)

As mentioned above, Masi Oka has already been attached to the Claymore live action adaptation project. Other currently announced executive producers include Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Rodney Ferrel of the Propagate Content banner. As mentioned above, Shueisha as an entity is also involved as an executive producer given its role as the publisher of Yagi’s original manga series which the project will adapt.

Oka is primarily known for his roles on Heroes and Hawaii Five-0 as Hiro Nakamura and Doctor Max Bergman, respectively. Like his character on Heroes, Oka is also a self-proclaimed superfan who collects manga in real life. Oka is also notable for co-producing Netflix’s 2017 film adaptation of author Tsugumi Ohba and illustrator Takeshi Obata’s original Death Note manga series. While the film was poorly received, that doesn’t necessarily speak to this project’s future.

CBS Studios and Propagate Content helm the in-development Claymore live action project, with Oka and Propagate each having an existing relationship with CBS Studios. For Oka, this comes via his time on Hawaii Five-0, while Propagate previously held a first-look deal with CBS Studios and continues to collaborate with the studio on individual projects. Of course, the live-action adaptation of the Claymore manga series is the latest project the two entities have collaborated on.

While Clare is the main Claymore followed, she's not the only one with a focus (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Yagi’s original manga series began serialization in Shueisha’s Monthly Shonen Jump magazine on June 6, 2001, where it remained for six years to the day until the magazine was shut down. The series then moved to Jump Square in November 2007, where it was serialized until its conclusion in October 2014. The manga’s 155 chapters were collected into 27 compilation volumes, all of which are officially translated to and currently available in English.

The manga was adapted into a television anime series by Madhouse studios, which ran from April 4 to September 26, 2007 for a total of 26 episodes. While the anime has become much more favorably received in the years since, the adaptation was never continued and likewise left unfinished.

Article source: Deadline

