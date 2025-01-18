10 best modern anime that you should try

Modern anime has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, captivating audiences globally with its unique animation styles, engaging stories, and characters. The past decade, in particular, has birthed some groundbreaking, genre-defining anime that have inspired trends and waves of fandoms.

From action-packed shounen fare to emotional dramas, this new generation of anime has something for everyone. The combination of serialized source material and seasonal runs also allows shows to go into greater depth. This article explores 10 of the best critically and commercially successful modern anime worth checking out for newcomers and veterans alike.

Disclaimer: The article contains the writer's personal opinions.

10 must-watch modern anime you can't miss

1) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

This dark fantasy follows humanity's struggle against man-eating titans that have driven them near extinction. Protagonist Eren joins the military to eradicate titankind after they destroy his hometown and family.

Attack on Titan is regarded as one of the defining modern anime, with its intense action sequences, high-stakes plot, and exploration of heavy existentialist themes. Backed by stellar animation and an emotive soundtrack, its popularity matches classics like Dragon Ball Z.

The final season also delivered a divisive yet bold conclusion to the epic saga. With its captivating premise and generally strong execution, Attack on Titan makes for an easy anime recommendation to invest in.

2) Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

This action series follows kindhearted teenager Tanjiro, who becomes a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered by one, leaving his sister Nezuko the sole survivor but turned into a demon. He sets off on a quest to find a cure for Nezuko's condition.

Demon Slayer is a prime example of modern anime, carried by Ufotable's trademark slick animation. It captured hearts through Tanjiro and Nezuko's touching sibling bond.

The anime maintains an emotional core not only through its high-octane fight sequences but also through Tanjiro's compassion for demons' tragic backstories. Its accessibility, stellar production values, and lovable leads shot Demon Slayer to all-time popularity records in Japan and overseas.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

This modern anime shounen centers on Yuji Itadori, a high schooler who joins a jujutsu technical college after consuming a cursed object, becoming the vessel of the powerful curse Sukuna.

To manage this threat and fight curses, Yuji is tasked with consuming all of Sukuna's fingers while navigating the danger of being executed by the jujutsu society. Helmed by MAPPA, Jujutsu Kaisen brings Gege Akutami's manga to life through dynamic battles and voice acting.

Yuji's quirky mentors and friends, like the determined sorcerer Megumi Fushiguro, also entertain viewers. Despite its dark supernatural themes, the show maintains trademark shounen humor. With a rich magic system and Yuji's resolve constantly tested, Jujutsu Kaisen puts an inventive spin on classic tropes.

4) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Young Izuku Midoriya dreams of becoming a hero in an alternate Japan where 80% of the population has superpowers or "quirks," despite being part of the rare quirkless minority.

He gains an opportunity when the world's greatest hero, All Might, bestows his abilities on Izuku after recognizing his determination and heroic spirit. My Hero Academia excels through Izuku's journey, mastering his newfound gifts at UA Academy alongside memorable classmates with diverse personalities and abilities.

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi brings excitement through training arcs and villain encounters while fleshing out backstories that captivate the audience in this aspirational coming-of-age modern anime.

5) Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Denji, who is burdened with debt inherited from his late father begins this dark fantasy seeking a normal life. His only companion is the pet chainsaw devil Pochita. After Denji is betrayed and killed by the yakuza, who form a contract with a devil, he revives as the Chainsaw Man human-devil hybrid.

Now employed by the Public Safety Division 4 in hunting devils that threaten humanity, Denji navigates new allies, enemies, and his own unstable powers. Studio MAPPA's adaptation of Chainsaw Man exemplifies how modern anime can push boundaries with slick CGI, 2D animation, and visceral storytelling.

Behind the spectacle lies a grim yet poignant tale contrasting Denji's simple motivations against complex villains with mysterious ends.

6) Spy x Family

Spy x Family (Image via Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

This comedy follows spy Twilight, who must build a fake family to infiltrate an elite school for a mission. He unknowingly adopts orphan Anya, who can read minds, and marries assassin Yor, unaware of each other's secret identities. As a standout modern anime, Spy x Family finds humor and warmth in its oddball dynamic as they support each other.

The anime became a viral hit with fluid animation conveying Anya's animated expressions and masterful tonal balance between its action, humor, and wholesome family messaging. It captures the timeless appeal of slice-of-life mixed with an intriguing overarching plot.

7) Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss (Image via Kinema Citrus)

In an alternate world, brave explorers delve into the otherworldly Abyss,' various layers filled with relics and creatures, while confronting physical strain and psychological trauma from ascending.

Orphan Riko dreams of finding her lost mother, a legendary delver presumed dead at the Abyss' unfathomed bottom layer. She sneaks out to explore after discovering a robot resembling a human boy, whom she names Reg.

Made in Abyss is a modern anime that earns acclaim for conveying the wondrous mystery, tempting delvers to push themselves further, paralleled by Riko's coming-of-age journey. The Abyss feels alive through environmental storytelling as Riko descends into alien biomes.

8) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

Kindhearted 8th grader Shigeo Kageyama possesses immense psychic powers but prefers living normally. He keeps emotions bottled up to restrain his abilities triggered by rage, joining a scam psychic business to learn to manage them.

As strange incidents and villainous espers appear, Mob is forced to act. Mob Psycho 100 is a must-watch modern anime animated by avant-garde studio Bones. It dazzles through stylish art and fluid battle choreography. However, its heart lies with Mob's character growth into self-acceptance and emotional maturity, paralleling his psychic prowess. His relationships with manipulative mentor Reigen and his more confident brother Ritsu also entertain the viewers.

9) One Punch Man

One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse, Season 1)

Bored of playing the hero as the overpowered "Caped Baldy" who can defeat any foe with one punch, Saitama joins the Hero Association in search of tough opponents. He rises up the ranks, gaining reluctant public recognition while other heroes and villains react to his feats. As one of the most iconic modern anime, One Punch Man brings ONE's webcomic to life in many action-packed episodes.

Saitama's apathy in battling surreal monsters offers deadpan humor that parodies shounen. Supporting heroes like cyborg Genos and villains like anthropomorphic Lord Boros make the spectacle entertaining.

10) Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

High school student Subaru gets transported into another world where he must adapt while looping back whenever killed to redo events. Over time, he vows to use this "Return by Death" curse to protect others from danger that only he retains memories of.

Re:Zero is a modern anime that captivates through Subaru's frustrating helplessness in reliving trauma. The memorably colorful supporting cast and higher stakes from permanent death with unpredictable restart points make his efforts engaging. Viewer discretion is advised for intense violence.

Conclusion

The anime of the past decade has raised the bar for captivating stories and production values. The listed shows achieved widespread popularity through their unique hooks and strong execution.

From psychological drama to quirky comedy, these modern anime showcase the medium's versatility. Their critical successes also earned anime new mainstream appeal and accolades. There is something for all tastes worth exploring from anime's new golden age.

