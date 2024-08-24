10 best-written My Hero Academia characters, ranked

Kohei Horikoshi's magnum opus officially concluded on August 5, 2024, leaving fans to reflect on their favorite My Hero Academia characters. They have been revisiting each of their story arcs and reliving the profound impact the characters had on them.

My Hero Academia introduced some of the most beloved anime characters of the new generation. These characters captivated millions of readers worldwide with their unique personalities and compelling development throughout the series.

Although not every character had the opportunity to shine due to the sheer size of the cast, many still left a lasting impression among fans. These characters are fondly remembered even after the series' conclusion, mainly because of the strong writing behind them. With that said, this list will look at the 10 best-written My Hero Academia characters.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the author. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ranking the 10 best-written My Hero Academia characters

10) Shota Aizawa (Eraser Head)

Best-written My Hero Academia characters - Shoto Aizawa (image via Bones)

Shota Aizawa, aka the Pro Hero Eraser Head, started the series as an extremely stern homeroom teacher of the Class 1-A students at U.A. High. His first few appearances made him come across as a cold, distant, and apathetic person. He also seemed to have unreasonably high expectations from his students, whom he often expelled when he felt they were not suited for U.A. High.

However, as the series progressed, fans were introduced to a more soft, genuine, and caring side of Aizawa. His character arc remains one of the greatest in the entirety of My Hero Academia, as fans continue to reflect on just how much Aizawa managed to progress throughout the series.

9) Toshinori Yagi (All Might)

Best-written My Hero Academia characters - All Might (image via Bones)

All Might's persona in My Hero Academia is that of a typical superhero from traditional comic books. He is a large, muscular man who saves people with a huge smile on his face, all while radiating hope and positivity.

However, under the mask of All Might, lies Toshinori Yagi, a once Quirkless boy who had always dreamed of becoming a Symbol of Peace for the people. As his character is further explored in the latter parts of the story, fans realize that the former No. 1 Hero is nothing more than a normal, powerless man with a dream.

Although he may represent the ideal of heroism as All Might, one can argue that Toshinori's character was written to embody the world's greatest hero, while hiding his flaws and vulnerabilities.

8) Chizome Akaguro (Stain)

Best-written My Hero Academia characters - Stain (image via Bones)

Chizome Akaguro, aka the Hero Killer Stain, was one of series' most influential and impactful villains, whose extreme ideals had implications for the series and its characters, even beyond the Hero Killer arc.

His personal belief, that only true heroes like All Might deserve to exist, challenged the superficial norms and nature of the Hero society. Furthermore, his ideology not only inspired countless villains all over the world, but also inadvertently resulted in the creation of the League of Villains.

Stain was without a doubt, one of the most well-written characters in the entire series, seeing as to how he was able to force others to confront their own ideals, thereby becoming a catalyst for change.

7) Yuga Aoyama

Best-written My Hero Academia characters - Yuga Aoyama (image via Bones)

Yuga Aoyama started off as a comedic relief character, with a flamboyant and goofy personality, who almost no one ever took seriously. In the latter stages of the series, however, Aoyama's character went on a darker and more tragic route. He was revealed to be the U.A. Traitor in one of the series' most shocking twists.

As his backstory was explored, it was revealed that his betrayal was due to All For One's coercion, who had Aoyama's entire family in his debt after he gave a Quirk to a once Quirkless Aoyama. However, his internal struggle and the guilt he felt for betraying his friends, eventually humanized his actions once the reason for his betrayal was revealed, making him a character people could sympathize with.

6) Izuku Midoriya (Deku)

Best-written My Hero Academia characters - Deku (image via Bones)

The character arc of the protagonist of the series, Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, is one defined by his progression from a once powerless and timid boy, to the world's greatest hero. Deku is undoubtedly one of the most well-crafted protagonists in the anime world today, seeing as how his development throughout the series is gradual, detailed, and relatable as well.

Like everyone else, Deku struggles with self-doubt and has a never-ending desire to prove himself, despite possessing the greatest power in the world. At the end of the series, Deku had managed to accomplish everything he had set out to do, from surpassing his childhood hero, All Might, as the world's greatest hero and putting a definitive end to All For One's reign of terror, to extinguishing every bit of hatred from Tenko Shimura's heart and saving his soul.

5) Shoto Todoroki

Best-written My Hero Academia characters - Shoto Todoroki (image via Bones)

Much like Aizawa, Shoto Todoroki initially had a cold and distant personality. His personality stemmed from an entire childhood of physical and mental abuse he suffered at the hands of his father, Enji Todoroki, aka the Pro Hero Endeavor.

Given that he was born as a product of Quirk Marriage, much of Shoto's early life was filled with pain and contempt toward his father. Because of this, he initially rejected the fire part of his Quirk, which can also be inferred as his refusal to accept his father's influence on his life.

However, with time, Shoto gradually managed to embrace his father's side of his Quirk, following which he became determined to forge his own path to becoming a Hero. His entire character arc is perhaps one of the best stories of growth and self-acceptance, which also makes him one of the best-written characters.

4) Tenko Shimura (Tomura Shigaraki)

Best-written My Hero Academia characters - Tomura Shigaraki (image via Bones)

Tomura Shigaraki is undoubtedly one of the most tragic anime villains of the new generation, whose backstory alone makes him the most compelling antagonist in the series.

He was born as Tenko Shimura and frequently suffered abuse at the hands of his father. However, it was All For One who orchestrated his descent into villainy. His hatred and contempt for the entire Hero society are not born out of a desire for power like All For One, but rather from a deep-seated history of pain and loss. His journey from a sweet and innocent child, to a minor villain, and further into a leader with an extreme ideology, was nothing short of a spectacle to witness.

3) Enji Todoroki (Endeavor)

Best-written My Hero Academia characters - Endeavor (image via Bones)

Enji Todoroki, aka Endeavor's character arc in My Hero Academia, is perhaps the perfect example of how a person, no matter how despicable, is capable of change.

His journey from an abusive husband and father with a crazed obsession of surpassing All Might to a man seeking redemption and making amends for his past actions is one of the series' most compelling plotlines. His unyielding determination to change, albeit it being a bit too late, coupled with his overwhelming amount of self-loathing and guilt, adds further depth to his character.

2) Katsuki Bakugo

Best-written My Hero Academia characters - Katsuki Bakugo (image via Bones)

Katsuki Bakugo is by far My Hero Academia's most popular and well-liked character, mainly due to his character development over the course of the series.

Initially, a brash, arrogant, and relentless bully, Bakugo's journey of self-awareness and humility is one of the series' most well-executed ones. Under his tough exterior, lies a caring and genuine boy, with deep admiration for his childhood hero, All Might and a desire to prove himself to him. His struggle throughout the series—letting go of his ambition to be the best, and realizing that he isn't the center of the world, makes him one of the most well-written characters of the series.

1) Keigo Takami (Hawks)

Best-written My Hero Academia characters - Hawks (image via Bones)

Keigo Takami, aka the Pro Hero Hawks, is another fan-favorite character, mainly due to his charismatic and easy-going personality. In reality, however, his usual persona is a mask, underneath which lies a person shaped by a harsh childhood full of loneliness and suffering.

His internal struggles and morally grey actions that he committed while acting as a double agent infiltrating the League of Villains, was masterfully portrayed in the Paranormal Liberation War arc, making him one of the most fascinating and well-written characters of My Hero Academia.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback