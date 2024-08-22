The results of the Top 3 "Best Quirk Ranking" from the My Hero Academia World Hero Popularity Poll were recently revealed, and it would be an understatement to say that not everyone was happy with the results.

The three Quirks that secured the top three positions in the popularity poll, were none other than Shoto Todoroki's Half-Hot-Half-Cold Quirk at third place, Izuku Midoriya's One For All at a close second, and Katsuki Bakugo's Explosion Quirk claiming first place.

However, many fans expressed their disappointment with the results of this poll. According to them, My Hero Academia has a vast range of more interesting Quirks than the aforementioned three, which led them to question the validity of Bakugo's victory in the Best Quirk Ranking, and if it was simply due to his sheer popularity.

Trending

Bakugo winning My Hero Academia's "Best Quirk" title sparks controversy among fans

Expand Tweet

Among the wide and expansive cast of My Hero Academia, Katsuki Bakugo stands out as by far the most popular and well-liked character. There are several reasons behind his immense popularity - ranging from his intricate character development throughout the series, his creative and dynamic utilization of his Explosion Quirk, to his moral complexity and a brash yet caring nature for his friends.

Although it certainly is easy to see why the majority of the fans may be fond of Bakugo, his recent victory in the Top 3 "Best Quirk Ranking" from the My Hero Academia World Hero Popularity Poll led many to question if he was truly deserving of having the "Best Quirk" title.

Bakugo's Explosion Quirk enables him to create powerful explosions from the nitroglycerin-like sweat secretions from the palms of his hands. Although his Quirk may sound like a simple one at first, Bakugo was actually able to expand its effectiveness and range of abilities.

Bakugo as seen in the anime (image via Bones)

Apart from propelling himself forward with the explosions, Bakugo managed to create a unique set of abilities and powerful attacks from his Quirk, including Stun Grenade, Howitzer Impact, AP Shot, and Cluster Bomb, to name a few.

Following the revelation of Bakugo claiming the title of having the "Best Quirk" in the recent popularity poll, many fans expressed their disappointment with his victory. Although they agreed that Bakugo's Explosion is certainly one of My Hero Academia's most versatile and powerful Quirks, they claimed that it was still nowhere near being the series' best Quirk.

How fans reacted to Bakugo winning the title of "Best Quirk"

Expand Tweet

As one would expect, a significant portion of the My Hero Academia fanbase was growing tired of seeing Katsuki Bakugo dominate each and every poll. They listed out a wide range of Quirks, which, according to them, outshined Bakugo's Explosion Quirk in every aspect, and questioned whether his victory in the Best Quirk Ranking poll was simply due to his overwhelming popularity.

"Mind control? Spawning Any Item? Cloning Others? Super Intelligence? Copying Quirks? Like what are we talking about bro," said one fan.

"Bakugou fans are just doing tricks on it atp. no way explosion is over ofa," said another.

"Whats the potion of even doing these polls if they’re always going to choose based on how attractive the character is? And THAT same goddamn character is always going to be at the top?" expressed another disgruntled fan.

On the other hand, some claimed that neither of the three Quirks that dominated the Best Quirk Ranking poll should have actually won. Additionally, some fans also expressed that Bakugo winning every single poll was starting to get repetitive and boring.

"None of those should be top 3, it's just a popularity ranking lmao," claimed one fan.

"Bakugo is really taking the fun out of these polls man," one fan wrote.

"Is it really even a shock that bakugo is first I mean dude wins every time," another chimed in.

According to the fans, Izuku Midoriya's One For All, Hitoshi Shinso's Brainwashing, Momo Yaoyorozu's Creation, and Neito Monoma's Copy, were far better than Bakugo's Explosion Quirk and questioned whether he actually deserved to be at the top of the Best Quirk Ranking poll.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback