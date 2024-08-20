Is season 7 the final season of My Hero Academia anime? Explored

Season 7 of the My Hero Academia anime is adapting the series' Final War arc, with the recently released episode 13 featuring one of the arcs' most exhilarating moments.

Nevertheless, the pace at which Studio Bones is adapting the manga chapters had a lot of fans worried that season 7 would be the final season of the anime. That's because, My Hero Academia season 7 being the final season of the anime right after the manga had reached a definitive conclusion earlier this month, would leave fans of Kohei Horikoshi's magnum opus utterly devastated.

Fortunately, fans can rest assured that season 7 will not be the final season of the My Hero Academia anime, especially after considering the amount of source material that will be left following season 7's conclusion.

My Hero Academia likely to conclude with a shortened season 8

A few months ago, it was announced that My Hero Academia season 7 will consist of 25 episodes and will be airing in two cours. However, the first four were a recap of the events of season 6 and were aired throughout the four weeks preceeding the official airing date of May 4, 2024.

Therefore, it can be said that season 7 of the anime technically started adapting the manga from episode 5 onwards. Officially though, the anime consists of 21 episodes in all (excluding the recap episodes), and is scheduled to air its official episode 14 on August 24, 2024 (which can also be considered to be its 18th episode if the recaps are taken into account).

Season 7 of the anime started off by adapting the Star and Stripe and the U.A. Traitor arcs, both of which were covered in the first official five episodes of the anime. The Final War arc, which began from chapter 343 of the manga, was adapted into the anime from the fifth episode onwards.

Episode 13 of season 7 adapted the manga chapters 367-369. Studio Bones has been adapting the manga into season 7 at a steady pace of three chapters per episode.

If the same pace is followed for the upcoming eight episodes of the anime (official episodes 14-21), it would be safe to assume that season 7 could end somewhere around chapters 393-394 of the manga.

If season 7 ends at around the manga chapters 393-394, it would mean that the season would conclude with a cliffhanger ending, which would see the emotional climax of Ochako Uraraka and Himiko Toga's battle. From thereon, there would be around 36-37 chapters left to adapt in the following season.

Therefore, after taking all this information into consideration, it can be concluded that My Hero Academia season 7 will not be the final season of the anime. However, there isn't enough source material to create a following season with 25 episdoes.

As such, it's highly likely that Studio Bones will announce a shortened season 8 of the anime, with around 12-13 episodes to completely wrap up the Final War arc and the Epilogue.

However, what's interesting about it is the fact that if Studio Bones goes down this route, they would end the series in a similar manner to how it started. As fans may remember, season 1 of the anime consisted of 13 episodes overall. Therefore, it would only be fitting for the My Hero Academia anime to end with 13 episodes in its final season as well.

