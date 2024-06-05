My Hero Academia chapter 424 showed Uraraka's growth via Toga in a way no one noticed

My Hero Academia chapter 424 officially marked the beginning of the Epilogue of the series, as it featured both the aftermath of the Final War and a glimpse into the future of the Hero society. It also showcased the development of several characters throughout the series, with Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka being the most prominent examples.

In a brief panel that provided a glimpse into the future where the Class 1-A students returned to U.A. High, a striking development in Uraraka's character caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans. Although it was a minor detail that went unnoticed by the majority of the fanbase, it was a crucial aspect of Uraraka's character related to her innocence that portrayed her growth following the events of the Final War arc.

How the lack of a minor detail in My Hero Academia chapter 424 showcases Ochaco Uraraka's growth

During My Hero Academia's Final War arc, Ochaco Uraraka had a memorable yet deadly showdown against Himiko Toga, where the former almost lost her life. Not only was the battle a monumental part of the manga itself, but it was also, by far, the most crucial event in Uraraka's life.

It perfectly showcased her kind and caring nature, while also shedding an adequate amount of light on the complexity of Toga's character and her selflessness at the end of the fight.

Following a battle of life and death, it's natural for anyone to have scars that last for a lifetime. In Uraraka's case, however, it's actually quite the opposite, as the lack of a minor yet important feature portrayed her growth following the battle where she almost lost her life.

Himiko Toga as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Although Ochaco Uraraka was mostly absent in My Hero Academia chapter 424, she briefly appeared in a single panel where she was seen looking out of a window. In this panel, however, Uraraka lacked the perpetual pink blush marks on her cheeks, which was a signature part of her character.

In fact, Uraraka's pink blush marks were present in every single one of her appearances throughout the series till now. As fans slowly started to point out the lack of this minor yet crucial feature, many theorized that the absence of these blush marks symbolized the loss of her innocence following the outcome of her battle against Toga.

It's easy to see why many fans follow this line of thought, as Uraraka is one of the kindest and most innocent characters in the entirety of the series. In addition to her endearing personality, the pink blush marks on her cheeks can be interpreted as a symbol of her innocence.

However, being at death's door and then witnessing Toga sacrifice her own life for her may have taken a heavy toll on Uraraka's character. Given that Uraraka was able to sympathize with Toga during the battle and even got so close to her that she called the latter the 'prettiest girl in the world', it's only to be expected that her death would have deeply impacted Uraraka in many ways.

As such, the absence of her blush marks in My Hero Academia chapter 424 may hint at the loss of her innocent and cheerful nature. It also showcased how far her character has come from her first appearance in the series.

It has been observed that the horrors of war may often result in people losing a part of themselves, which, in Uraraka's case, was the loss of her optimistic and innocent worldview in the form of her blush marks.

