My Hero Academia chapter 424: Shigaraki's death confirmed as Deku returns to U.A.

My Hero Academia chapter 424 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting start to the series’ final march toward its conclusion. This was confirmed via the issue’s opening pages, which confirmed a time-skip had occurred following All For One’s defeat, in turn marking the end of the battle phase of the Final War arc.

My Hero Academia chapter 424 also gave additional ending flags in the form of a touching dialogue between Katsuki Bakugo, Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, and All Might. Likewise, the issue also set up a later focus on Ochako Uraraka and Shoto Todoroki, who seem to be disgruntled with whatever has transpired in the days since the battle ended.

My Hero Academia chapter 424 begins the start of the series’ final chapters

My Hero Academia chapter 424: Recovery begins

Trending

Deku's final punch with One For All is revealed to have global impact in My Hero Academia chapter 424 (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 424 began by confirming several days had passed since the final battle concluded in the previous issue. Focus likewise began in Washington state in the United States of America, where the weather reporter Meryl was seen doing a broadcast. She comments on the entire country being blessed with clear skies, calling the last week chaotic and apologizing for being off the mark with her forecast.

She then says folks should be careful when doing the laundry since the wind is still pretty strong thanks to the gust from that day. As she says this, a shot of Deku’s fist after delivering the final blow to All For One is seen, implying his final attack with One For All created gusts on a global scale. Meryl then questions how the world will change following the battle, promising she’ll continue her forecasts no matter what.

My Hero Academia chapter 424 focused on Japan as she said this, where the children Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui had saved in the previous war were seen celebrating the rebuilding efforts. Pro Heroes Cementoss, Salaam, and Big Red Dot were seen helping in the rebuild. Deku then explained that a week had passed, and that once reconstruction started, heroes from around the world came to help.

My Hero Academia chapter 424 excitingly confirms the Vigilantes manga and protagonist Koichi Haimawari as canon (Image via Shueisha)

Uraraka’s father was also seen helping out with his construction business, as were several other Pro Heroes and U.A. Students. Even Koichi Haimawari, the protagonist from the My Hero Academia Vigilantes spinoff, was seen flying around, seemingly confirming both him and the Vigilantes series as canon.

Someone then spoke about how long the restoration efforts would’ve taken prior to Quirks, but begins saying that they can be sure it’ll be done in no time. However, My Hero Academia chapter 424 transitions this into a doctor telling Katsuki Bakugo that his arm won’t go back to how it was. The doctor explains that surgery helped, but it won’t get better than this, assuring his parents that they did all they could.

The doctor says it may not ever move again even after rehab, and that if Bakugo still wants to be a hero, he should use prosthetics like Mirko. However, Bakugo rejects this since his Quirk comes from the palm of his hand, adding that Deku didn’t have a Quirk to begin with. He then says he’ll do the rehab no matter how difficult it is, prompting the doctor to explain that he still can’t do any heavy training out of concern for his heart.

My Hero Academia chapter 424: What can’t be recovered

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia chapter 424 sees the doctor explain that if Edgeshot hadn’t stitched his heart and performed CPR, he would’ve died. Given this trauma, the doctor then explains how amazing it was that he fought and traveled several kilometers, claiming that his heart clearly wants him to keep living and that he should focus on resting.

Focus then shifted to Deku and All Might’s room, where they discussed their injuries. All Might had several bolts put into his body, while Deku says he’s starting to feel his arms again. He then laments not being able to save Tenko’s life in the end, prompting All Might to ask what his face was like at the final moment.

My Hero Academia chapter 424 sees Deku remember his final conversation with Shigaraki, while All Might says that if he saw anything but a crying boy, then his heart was saved in the end. He relates this to One For All’s mission, saying that it must’ve reached him when Deku transferred One For All. At this moment, Bakugo opens the door while Deku says that he can still feel some of the embers of One For All within him.

Expand Tweet

Bakugo is shocked to hear this, questioning what Deku means before realizing he gave up One For All and will be Quirkless again. Deku confirms this, but says he isn’t sad since he didn’t have a Quirk to begin with and still got to live out his own dream. Bakugo then remembers how mean he used to be to Deku, beginning to cry as a result.

My Hero Academia chapter 424 sees Bakugo explain that he thought they could keep competing for a while, clearly upset to lose his rival. Deku tries to calm him by saying he still has the embers, while All Might comments on how both have gotten so much stronger since he met them. He then calls both Deku and Bakugo his greatest heroes, thanking them as they all laugh, cry, and smile.

Deku then explains that as a child, he thought peace came immediately after the war was over, with shots of a seemingly upset Uraraka and Shoto appearing as he says this. Deku then says their story won’t end until they get to the bright future they’ve been fighting for. The issue ends with Deku, Tenya Iida, and Denki Kaminari walking into U.A., which is still being rebuilt, as the issue’s title of “Epilogue” is revealed.

My Hero Academia chapter 424: In summation

Expand Tweet

Overall, My Hero Academia chapter 424 serves as an exciting and intriguing start to the series’ conclusion, setting up a few major reveals. The most concerning of these relate to Uraraka and Shoto, with each likely to get a focus in the coming weeks which reveals what happened to Himiko Toga and Toya Todoroki, respectively.

The issue also seemingly sets up an avenue for Deku to regain his Quirk somehow, especially thanks to the commentary of him still having One For All’s embers. His attempt to console Bakugo likewise suggests that his days as a hero may not quite be over yet.

Related links