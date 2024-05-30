Horikoshi finally gives My Hero Academia fans the dreaded timeskip, but it's not the end

My Hero Academia chapter 424 is set to be released on June 3, 2024, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been released. Unfortunately, as fans had speculated, the chapter showcased a time skip after the climax of the final war. However, all hope is not lost, as the next chapter's title teased a few chapters that would satisfy fans' cravings.

The chapter's spoilers centered on the heroes recovering after the final war and building new houses for the citizens. The spoilers also stated that Deku still has some embers of One for All, meaning the hero would not end the series as a quirkless hero.

Fans' biggest concern was that the chapter would skip the events of the post-final war. While chapter 424's spoilers did showcase a time skip, the next chapter(s) could only be centered around the students of U.A. High School graduates or something more.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia chapter 424.

Why fans can still expect good things from the climax of My Hero Academia

According to the spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 424, the chapter started with a time skip after a few days of the events that happened in the previous episode.

Pro Hero Cemestoss and Salaam were constructing new buildings as the previous ones had become a part of the collateral damage in the fight against Shigaraki. The chapter then shifted to the central hospital, where the doctors informed Bakugo that his hands were fatally injured and he could either opt for robotic replacements or rehab.

As Bakugo thought about Deku's situation throughout the story, he decided to stick to rehab and hoped to regain his hands' normal function. The chapter then shifted to a room where All Might and Deku were discussing the after-events of the war. As expected from Deku, he showed his grief over not saving Shigaraki's life.

Deku also revealed that he still had a few embers of One for All left in him. Bakugo entered the room, and All Might praised them for becoming great heroes. The chapter spoilers ended with glimpses of students from Class 1-A as they marched toward U.A. High School.

Chapter 423 saw the sudden end of All for One and Tomura Shigaraki, which made fans think Kohei Horikoshi could end the series on a time skip. Although the next chapter did see a time skip, it was for only a few days after the conclusion of the final war.

My Hero Academia chapter 425, as per the spoilers, will be titled Epilogue. Horikoshi's comments regarding the upcoming chapter indicate that the series is far from its climax. The author's comments regarding the next chapters were:

"Writing conventions say that the conclusion of a story should be short, but this is not the type of manga that can immediately end after the fighting is done, so I'll keep going for a little while. We're going back to the title."

The last line could mean that fans can see the series' conclusion perfectly instead of a long skip where everyone has entered their life. This could mean that the next chapter could see the students of U.A. High graduate, and the chapters after that could see a flashback of every character's journey through the series. Fans could also see what happened after the final war concluded.

