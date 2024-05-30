Horikoshi finally makes My Hero Academia: Vigilantes canon in chapter 424

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes seems canonical to the original storyline as per the latest spoilers on the internet. The spoilers for chapter 424 stated the presence of Koichi Haimawari in the upcoming manga chapter which is slated to be released on June 3, 2024. The spoilers for the upcoming chapter were released by multiple sources on X (formerly known as Twitter). Raw scans of the panels along with various text-based spoilers were released on May 30, 2024.

Koichi Haimawari is the protagonist of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, which was originally launched as a spin-off manga by Hideyuki Furuhashi. The manga began its serialization back on April 4, 2017, and it completed its run on May 28, 2022. During its course, the series released a total of 15 volumes which constitutes 126 chapters in total.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters. The article also contains spoilers from chapter 424 which has not been released at the time of writing.

About Koichi and why My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is canonical to the original storyline

Koichi Haimawari as seen in the Vigilantes manga (Image via Shueisha)

As stated earlier, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes was initially released as a spin-off. However, the upcoming chapter that is set to be released in a few days could change the status of the aforementioned manga series. A spin-off series is usually set in the same world, but the focus is on a different set of characters that aren’t usually crucial to the original storyline.

A large portion of the upcoming chapter will focus on the aftermath of the war. The city will be rebuilt with the help of certain heroes whose Quirks are suited for construction. Furthermore, the manga chapter will also focus on Deku, All Might, and Bakugo, who happened to be quite important in the fight against Shigaraki Tomura and All For One. The heroes are no longer the same since they put their lives on the line to take down these nefarious threats.

The spoilers stated Koichi Haimawari, the protagonist of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be seen in one panel. In said panel, Koichi will be seen flying around, and the manga cuts to another scene. Despite the short screen time, Koichi made it to the original manga series, which would effectively make My Hero Academia: Vigilantes canonical to the original storyline.

Koichi’s character was never mentioned in the original storyline. Ever since the Vigilantes manga was released, fans have been hoping to see him in the manga, and that finally seems to be the case. The raw scans of chapter 424 have already confirmed his presence.

