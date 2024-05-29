Will Aoyama reappear in My Hero Academia after the traitor reveal? Explained

Earlier this week, fans of creator, author, and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s manga-turned-anime series saw the My Hero Academia traitor reveal finally play out and fully resolved. This, of course, revealed Yuga Aoyama as the U.A. traitor, also revealing that he (like protagonist Izuku “Deku” Midoriya) was born Quirkless and was forced to work with All For One after receiving a Quirk from him.

In turn, these details led to an extremely emotional string of scenes between Aoyama and his classmates, further emphasizing their bond despite the shady context. My Hero Academia fans were heartbroken at this sequence over its emphasis on how much Aoyama cares for his friends despite the actions he chose to take.

However, fans are now primarily concerned with the aftermath of the My Hero Academia traitor reveal, specifically whether or not Aoyama will reappear in the series after this reveal. While the series’ latest episode didn’t answer that, fans can look to the manga’s corresponding source material for season 7 and beyond to get an idea of his involvement in the series’ final arc.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime’s seventh season and beyond. Readers’ discretion is requested.

Aoyama will return in My Hero Academia season 7 following the reveal of his traitor status

Fans can rest assured that Yuga Aoyama will indeed return in season 7 following the My Hero Academia traitor reveal. As fans saw in the latest episode, Shota Aizawa’s conversation with Yuga Aoyama suggested that he can still have a heroic role to play even after the reveal. However, the next time fans see Yuga, it will mark the start of the series’ final major arc, entitled the Final War arc.

As fans have also seen in recent episodes, Aizawa and the other U.A. teachers clearly have a plan in mind for how Aoyama and his family can help. Fans will see this plan play out, beginning with Yuga’s parents, who Hitoshi Shinso will brainwash. This will allow them to communicate with All For One without him being able to detect any ill intent or concern in their voices.

This leads to All For One contacting Yuga, who coordinates a place to isolate Deku and meet with All For One while also under Shinso’s control. Again, this prevents All For One from detecting any ill intent in Yuga’s voice. After a brief conversation between Deku and Yuga at the prearranged place, All For One eventually re-emerges after months of hiding, thanking Yuga for giving him Deku.

However, Yuga eventually turns on All For One, attacking him with his Quirk before retreating into Deku’s Smokescreen. This sets up All For One using his own Warping Quirk to summon an army of villains, in turn prompting Neito Monoma to begin using Kurogiri’s Quirk to warp various heroes to Yuga and Deku’s location. Yuga then declares that today is the day All For One falls before the villains are split up, with Yuga staying in the current location to deal with stragglers.

This includes Tartarus escapee Kunieda, whom fans will see Yuga and others fighting at various points throughout the season in quick updates and focuses. Toru Hagakure is his main fighting partner here, with the pair being the two to finish off Kunieda in the end. The pair are then approached by Aizawa, who uses Kurogiri’s Quirk to gather up heroes to support Deku in fighting off Tomura Shigaraki (who, by this point, is controlled by All For One).

The pair then arrive at the battlefield and begin helping Deku, with Yuga playing a vital role by inspiring Deku to continue fighting even after losing the One For All Quirk. The two then rush out into the battlefield but are quickly separated. However, Yuga’s influence in this battle and the Final War arc cannot be overstated, playing a key role in setting up the series’ eventual conclusion and All For One’s hopeful defeat.

