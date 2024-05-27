My Hero Academia chapter 424: Major spoilers to expect

Following the shocking and unexpected death of Tomura Shigaraki in addition to that of All For One, fans are wholly unsure of what to expect from the coming My Hero Academia chapter 424. Likewise, readers are anxiously searching every corner of the internet for any verifiable spoilers they can find on the upcoming release.

Unfortunately, verifiable leaks for My Hero Academia chapter 424 likely won’t be made available until later on this week as the issue’s release draws nearer. Furthermore, there’s a chance the series spoiler process will be shut down at any time without warning, including this week, due to recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan.

Thankfully, My Hero Academia chapter 424 should be a straightforward issue, likely to take one of two main routes that should dictate how the series will proceed next. Fans can also rest assured that both of these likely routes should see the final war fully concluded, with body-snatching shenanigans unlikely to take place.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains probable spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 424.

My Hero Academia chapter 424 likely to confirm final war’s conclusion either in the present or via time-skip

Expand Tweet

The first of the two most likely routes for My Hero Academia chapter 424 to take is a continued focus on current events in the present.

That would see Deku falling back to Earth after defeating Shigaraki, likely caught by his classmates who will then celebrate his safety and victory with him. Shota Aizawa and the other adults will likely watch from afar, commenting on how Deku doesn’t seem satisfied with this victory.

His friends should soon recognize this too, prompting a discussion about how sad Deku is to have lost his Quirk and failed to save Tomura Shigaraki even after sacrificing it. That should also prompt a short monologue from Deku, where he will essentially say that he’s at peace because he knows Shigaraki died happy thanks to the pair’s final conversation.

Some narrated scenes will likely play out here as focus shifts and time jumps ahead briefly to Deku reuniting with his mother Inko Midoriya in the hospital as his wounds are tended to.

The two will likely have a brief discussion about how Deku truly did become a hero in the end, before he points out that he’s now Quirkless as he once was. As he says this, the issue is likely to end by setting up that this isn’t actually the case, likely via the arrival of either Eri or a doctor.

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia chapter 424’s second route would likely be a much longer time-skip, showing Deku several weeks or even several months after the final war’s conclusion.

He will likely still be attending U.A., but doing so on an “honorary basis,” as he no longer has a Quirk. It’s also possible he switches into the business course so he can still be involved in the Pro Hero world in some formal way.

In this scenario, the issue will likely see Deku begin adjusting to his new life, giving readers updates on Toya todoroki, Himiko Toga, and other injured characters following the final war’s events in the process. That should set up into Deku trying to discuss himself, but shown to be crying at the realization that he truly has lost his Quirk and can no longer be a hero.

As he works through this emotional outburst, My Hero Academia chapter 424 is likely to see him use a Quirk, but not One For All. Instead, it will likely be a Quirk he’s never seen or used before, in turn eventually revealing that he has inherited All For One.

The issue will likely end by starting a discussion between Deku and Shigaraki’s vestige in All For One’s vestige world, setting up an explanation for how this happened in the next release.

Related links