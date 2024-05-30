Does Deku still have a quirk after My Hero Academia's final war? Chapter 424 spoilers give the answer

My Hero Academia's final war and the recently leaked chapter 424 spoilers show the aftermath of the battle, with a heavy focus on what comes next for Deku and his friends. This chapter also reveals what happened to Deku and his One For All Quirk, which has been confirmed to be gone once more, leaving the protagonist with only the embers of that power.

Deku's situation mirrors All Might's when the latter handed the former the One For All power. Thus, it makes sense that he suffered a similar fate during My Hero Academia's final war when he transferred his Quirk to Tomura Shigaraki. It was a very risky decision since it was, according to Deku, the only way to defeat the powerful villain in the vestige world, at the cost of reverting to his original beginnings in the series.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining if Deku lost One For All after My Hero Academia's final war

Deku lost One For All during My Hero Academia's final war (Image via Bones).

The recently leaked chapter 424 of the manga focused on what happened right after My Hero Academia's final war arc, with a special focus on Izuku "Deku" Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo. While it was confirmed that Bakugo suffered several major injuries, including losing one of his arms, Deku also lost his One For All Quirk while fighting Tomura Shigaraki.

During his conversation with All Might in the hospital, Deku reveals that he lost the Quirk when transferring it to Tomura Shigaraki, so he and the previous One For All users could defeat him in the vestige world. As it was explained during the chapters of the battle itself, Deku viewed this as a desperate measure but the only one where they could defeat Shigaraki, which proved to be correct since All For One, the villain pulling the strings, was beaten through that realm.

This discussion also revealed that, right after My Hero Academia's final war, Deku still has embers of One For All within him, as he told Shota Aizawa a few chapters ago. That means that Deku, much like All Might, who transferred his One For All to the former, still has some power left within him, although he is bound to lose it as time goes by.

What could happen in the next chapters

Deku and Shigaraki at the end of My Hero Academia's final war (Image via Shueisha).

My Hero Academia author Kohei Horikoshi had this to say regarding the upcoming chapters of the series in this week's Shonen Jump issue:

"Writing conventions say that the conclusion of a story should be short, but this is not the type of manga that can immediately end after the fighting is done, so I'll keep going for a little while. We're going back to the title."

The "title" part refers to the "Academia," and the final panels highlight how Deku has gotten a bit older, suggesting that the next few chapters feature a timeskip. As a result, it is reasonable to expect Deku and his friends to graduate in the coming chapters.

Final thoughts

Now that My Hero Academia's final war has ended, it is fully confirmed that Deku no longer has One For All and only the embers remain. This means that he can still be a hero and use the powers that he had, but is slowly going to lose them, much like All Might did, and become Quirkless once again.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback