My Hero Academia fan's tier chart reveals how Horikoshi failed to use all of Class 1-A's in the final arc

My Hero Academia is currently in its final arc in the manga, and it has stirred quite a bit of division within the fandom and the anime community as a whole. Opinions regarding how the storyline has been written differ greatly. One particular point of contention has been the use of the characters of Class 1-A, which has received criticism for their unevenness and lack of satisfying conclusions.

Recently, several fans in the My Hero Academia fandom have engaged in discussions, using tier lists to see how each character from Class 1-A has been used, especially considering that they were supposed to be the main cast next to Deku, the protagonist. However, there is no denying that their use throughout the series, particularly in the final arc, has been the source of a lot of valid criticism.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series.

My Hero Academia fans criticize how Class 1-A was used in the final arc

Recently, My Hero Academia fans engaged in discussions about a tier list evaluating how the different members of Class A-1 were used in the War arc, especially considering that the manga is concluding and this storyline is the end of the journey for a lot of these characters. Opinions and perspectives on this matter have been quite divisive.

Deku is the main character, and his conflict with Tomura Shigaraki is going to be the decisive moment of the series, so he naturally has a lot of focus. Meanwhile, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochako Uraraka, and Shoto Todoroki all played key roles in defeating major villains. However, the rest of the cast had a lot of varying fortunes, with Tokoyami, Jirou, and Ilda also having decent performances as support.

However, the remaining members of the cast, particularly fan favorites such as Kirishima and Momo Yaoyorozu, were somewhat underutilized, struggling to get moments to shine across the arc. It is also worth pointing out that this is not only an issue of the War storyline but also because of the way they have been treated across the manga.

The treatment of Class 1-A and 1-B

Members of Class 1-B (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia has often faced criticism, especially for its second half, with author Kohei Horikoshi having a lot of characters and struggling to flesh them out properly. Class 1-B serves as a great example of that trend since it featured a lot of different characters with a lot of unique Quirks but barely had any time in the spotlight.

Given that a significant portion of Class 1-A was underutilized throughout the series, with the likes of Kirishima, Momo, or Mina Ashido barely having any moments to shine, the existence of Class 1-B is even more puzzling. Despite having an arc where they faced Class 1-A, which divided fans during the events of season 5 of the anime, they are widely perceived as wasted potential.

Final thoughts

In recent months, several My Hero Academia fans have felt that many members of Class 1-A were underutilized during the events of the final arc, although it could be argued that there has been a general problem with them throughout the series. While Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, and, to some extent, Uraraka have seen growth throughout the series, the rest of the class has had limited moments to shine.