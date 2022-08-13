My Hero Academia: 8 Class 1-B students that would’ve been great in Class 1-A

Class 1-B students deserve a lot more love in My Hero Academia, given their personalities and powers. The spotlight always shines on Class 1-A, leaving Class 1-B in the shadows.

Many of the students in Class 1-B would be a lot more popular if they just switched classes. Rikido Sato from Class 1-A has not accomplished much in the series. Some fans would've loved to see a few Class 1-B students in his place.

This article will leave out characters like Itsuka Kendo and Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu. They are much better off as rival characters for the likes of Momo Yaoyorozu and Eijiro Kirishima.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Pony Tsunotori, Ibara Shiozaki and 6 other Class 1-B students who should've been moved to Class 1-A in My Hero Academia

1) Yui Kodai

Yui Kodai might be a simple background character, but she does have a small fanbase.

Yui is a very shy and reserved girl in My Hero Academia. There aren't too many quiet girls in Class 1-A, so she would've been a nice contrast. Funny enough, the Ultra Analysis Book describes her as "cool as a cake."

Yui must be really popular in Class 1-B. There's a reason why Neito Monoma chose her to be his love interest in the class play during the School Festival.

2) Kojiro Bondo

Kojiro Bondo is yet another underrated character in My Hero Academia. His unusual physical traits make him stand out. He strongly resembles a glue dispenser golem.

Kojiro might be a giant, but he is also very gentle. In many ways, he is very similar to Koji Koda. While he would still be a background character for Class 1-A, his ability to produce glue might be useful in art projects.

Given their restraint Quirks, it would've been interesting to see how Kojiro would interact with Hanta Sero. They would've been a pretty good capturing team in certain missions.

3) Pony Tsunotori

Pony Tsunotori is among the very few My Hero Academia characters that are from a different country. Thanks to her Western design, she sticks out like a sore thumb in this series.

Pony doesn't speak the best Japanese, so many Class 1-A students would have to help her out. It would've been hilarious to see somebody like Katsuki Bakugo or Minoru Mineta teach her terrible habits.

Of course, Pony can do more than provide comedy in Class 1-A. She didn't get along with Mezo Shoji simply because of his mutant appearance. Perhaps her character would've been developed, and she would have learned to look past his looks.

4) Yosetsu Awase

Yosetsu Awase might be a little rough around the edges, but he always has good intentions. During the Forest Training Camp arc, he risked his life to save Momo from a highly dangerous Nomu. He definitely would've fit in her inner circle of friends.

Weld may seem like a very average Quirk, but it has a lot of hidden potential. Yosetsu never gets to use it much outside the Joint Training arc. Even then, he still managed to trap Bakugo. This is not something the rest of his team could say, and that includes Setsuna Tokage.

If Yosetsu had been placed in Class 1-A instead of Class 1-B, he would've had more opportunities to showcase his Quirk. He would be a very useful support unit.

5) Setsuna Tokage

Setsuna Tokage has always been liked for her adorable looks and strange Quirk. She can split her body into several parts and send them flying. However, she never gets to use the Quirk to the fullest potential in My Hero Academia.

Class 1-A doesn't have too many powerful female combatants. For every Ochaco Uraraka, there is a Toru Hagakure and Kyoka Jiro. Setsuna is not a weak fighter despite losing to Katsuki Bakugo. Most students would end up just like her if they went up against him.

From what little is seen of her, Setsuna is a very friendly person. She would've gotten along with everybody in Class 1-A. Better yet, she is also very confident in her abilities. She could easily help someone like Uraraka and Jiro with their self-esteem issues.

6) Jurota Shishida

My Hero Academia has drawn plenty of inspiration from Marvel comics. Jurota Shishida is very similar to Beast from the X-Men series. They are both well-known for their intelligence and brute strength.

Jurota is the physically strongest member of Class 1-B. He might not be a recommended student, but he did have better performances than some of them in the Joint Training arc. For this reason, it's a shame that he doesn't get to showcase his fighting skills that often.

Jurota would definitely get along with Izuku Midoriya in Class 1-A. At least in the early parts of the series, they would've matched each other's brains and brawn.

7) Ibara Shiozaki

There have always been rumors that Ibara Shiozaki was supposed to be in Class 1-A, but her vine hair was too difficult to draw.

Regardless of whether that is true, Ibara has a very unique personality in My Hero Academia. She is devoutly religious in a largely secular country.

Ibara might seem rather sweet at first, but she also has a dark side to her. She is also surprisingly powerful with her Quirk.

Ibara would've had a very interesting dynamic with Denki Kaminari and Minoru Mineta, the residential perverts of Class 1-A. She definitely wouldn't tolerate "sinful" behavior from either of them.

8) Neito Monoma

Neito Monoma's personality shouldn't be entirely defined by his personal hatred of Class 1-A. He's a sharply astute person with a very analytical mindset.

Unfortunately, Monoma also suffers from a massive inferiority complex. He could've easily been rivals with the likes of Katsuki Bakugo in Class 1-A.

It can be argued that Monoma's presence in the class would've added more tension for Izuku Midoriya. Remember, back in the early days of My Hero Academia, Midoriya didn't want anybody to know that he was given the OFA Quirk.

Midoriya would always have to watch his back with Monoma around. It would've been an interesting cat-and-mouse game between the highly intelligent students.

