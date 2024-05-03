Bakugo and Uraraka's final roles in My Hero Academia will be exactly what they should be as Deku's closest allies

My Hero Academia is in its final battle at the moment and there is a very good chance that the manga will end this year, which is why there are a lot of people wondering what role some members of the main cast will have. Katsuki Bakugo and Ochaco Uraraka are perhaps two of the best examples of this question since they are not currently involved in the confrontation but everything suggests they are bound to get involved.

This is shown through Shoto Todoroki, another one of Deku's friends who had a subplot of his own in the My Hero Academia manga and has joined in the battle against All For One after dealing with Dabi. Therefore, it would make sense that Uraraka and Bakugo, who dealt with Himiko Toga and the original body of All For One, respectively, will have a role to play in the series' final battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why and how Urakaka and Bakugo will get involved in the final My Hero Academia battle

One of the biggest reasons why Bakugo and Uraraka are bound to be involved in the coming chapters of the final battle is because of Shoto Todoroki's arrival with Endeavor to attack All For One. This was shown in chapter 421 of the manga and considering that Shoto had his own subplot, which involved his brother Dabi and a final battle of his own, it would make sense that Uraraka and Bakugo, who have similar roles and even greater connections to Deku, would get involved as well.

Furthermore, it would be a strange decision by author Kohei Horikoshi to get most of Deku's class involved in the final battle, except for Uraraka and Bakugo. Not only was Bakugo his rival and Uraraka the first friend he made in UA but they also have a greater degree of relevance than most of the characters currently facing All For Onet.

There is also the 2021 illustration made by Horikoshi featuring Deku falling from the sky and Uraraka saving him, which is something that the author has stated that he wants to include in the manga. Furthermore, it would be fairly bizarre that Bakugo wouldn't aid Deku in his final battle.

The character arcs of Bakugo and Uraraka

Uraraka and Bakugo faced each other in the Sports Festival arc (Image via Bones).

It is fair to say that, at this point in the My Hero Academia manga, the character arcs of Bakugo and Uraraka are all but completed in the series. Both characters have had their subplots, which concluded with Bakugo's battle with All For One. Moreover, Uraraka's fight with Himiko Toga, although, as mentioned earlier, they will probably go one last fight against the evil overlord.

Bakugo and Uraraka have barely interacted with one another beyond their battle in the Sports Festival arc but they both have a strong connection with Deku, with the former being his bully and now turned into rival and friend and the latter being his first friend in UA and, quite possibly, his love interest by the end of the story.

Final thoughts

The next My Hero Academia chapters will likely feature Bakugo and Uraraka getting involved in the battle. This would make sense when considering their character arcs and connections with Deku, so it would be a logical decision.

