Who is Koichi in My Hero Academia? Spin-off protagonist, explained 

Throughout the spinoff’s publication, fans of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series have found themselves asking who is Koichi Haimawari in My Hero Academia Vigilantes. While much of this confusion naturally stemmed from these fans of the mainline series not exploring the spinoff, also partially to blame is the mainline series itself for never mentioning Koichi.

In turn, that has led fans to question both who is Koichi Haimawari in My Hero Academia Vigilantes, as well as whether Koichi and the series he hails from were considered canon. This question was also a frustrating one for fans, as while many considered the series to be canon in their eyes, there was never any official confirmation.

However, as Horikoshi’s mainline manga series approaches its end, Vigilantes fans finally got the answer they had been wanting for so long in My Hero Academia chapter 424.

While this answer has only been confirmed via spoilers as of now, these leaks are typically trustworthy enough that fans can count on the information being good.

Who is Koichi Haimawari in My Hero Academia Vigilantes?

Koichi as seen in his vigilante outfit in the Vigilantes manga (Image via Shueisha)

Koichi Haimawari serves as the protagonist for author Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrator Betten Court’s My Hero Academia Vigilantes manga series. The series serves as both a spin-off and prequel to Horikoshi’s mainline manga series, taking place five years before the start of Izuku “Deku” Midoriya’s journey.

When fans first meet him, Koichi is a 19 year old Japanese citizen who, like Deku, is a major All Might fan. Likewise, he also displays heroic ambitions due to idolizing All Might, and is known as a vigilante named Nice Guy who helps with things like directions, returning dropped items, and so on.

However, this changes when he meets the vigilante Knuckleduster, who helps him in a fight and asks him to join in the fight against Trigger, a Quirk-boosting drug. While the drug significantly boosts a Quirk’s power and capabilities, it also makes the users more violent.

Koichi rejects Knuckleduster’s offer at first but finds him waiting in his apartment when returning home the next day, marking the start of his adventures.

Koichi's powers, explained

Koichi’s Quirk is called Slide and Glide, letting him slide over plain surfaces by emitting a repelling force from his hands and feet.

That allows him to glide over these surfaces and move in any direction, including backwards or traversing vertical surfaces by using at least three limbs to do so. Additionally, he can levitate and effectively fly since the force is a repelling one by nature.

His Quirk eventually grows into allowing him to both emit this force from any point on his body, and fire rapid and powerful energy blasts. In turn, this also grands him access to a force-field like effect which can envelop his whole body or a wider area. Without a doubt, it’s one of the most versatile and powerful Quirks in the entire franchise.

Are Koichi and My Hero Academia Vigilantes canon?

One of the biggest reasons why fans constantly questioned the canonicity of Koichi and My Hero Academia Vigilantes is the lack of acknowledgement from the mainline series.

Whereas the franchise’s films and those characters within had been worked into the Final War arc, Koichi and his comrades had yet to make an appearance, let alone in a meaningful way.

However, that has changed with the spoilers for chapter 424, likely to be one of the last installments in Horikoshi’s mainline series. According to series leaker and X/Twitter user @RukasuMHA, as well as the alleged raw scans for the issue, Koichi will be seen in a single panel in chapter 424, using his Quirk to fly through the sky.

With this knowledge, it can finally be confirmed beyond a shadow of a doubt that Koichi, Vigilantes and the events within the series are fully canon. This would of course make the other characters in the prequel spin-off series canon as well, like Knuckleduster and others.

