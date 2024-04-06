My Hero Academia You're Next film reveals main villain via 2nd trailer

On April 6, 2024, the second preview trailer for My Hero Academia You're Next film was unveiled on the official YouTube channel of Toho Animation. And to everyone's surprise, as per the trailer, the villain of this movie is not 'All Might' but an imposter posing as the former Symbol of Peace, who the same voice actor voices. The film is set to premiere on August 2, 2024.

The series' first movie was titled My Hero Academia: Two Heroes and was released on August 3, 2018. The second movie was titled, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and it premiered on December 20, 2019. The third movie was released on August 6, 2021, titled My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission.

My Hero Academia You're Next film reveals its villain

The preview trailer started with the voice of Miyake Kenta, the voice actor of All Might, however, it was actually the villain of the My Hero Academia You're Next film, named Dark Might. The trailer progressed and showed all the heroes in tension as everything around them was being destroyed due to some mysterious force.

Dark Might's powers were also showcased in the trailer for the My Hero Academia You're Next film, which looked similar to All Might's One for All powers. The trailer ended with the dialogue 'Dark Might, Atarashi socho no nasa,' from the villain, which loosely translates to 'the zeal of a new leader, Dark Might.'

As mentioned, Dark Might, the antagonist of the My Hero Academia You're Next film, would be voiced by the same voice actor as All Might, Kenta Miyake. This could indicate that All Might would not be a part of this film. All of the other original voice castings of the series would be returning to voice their characters.

Okamura Tensei would replace Kenji Nagasaki as the director of this My Hero Academia movie, as the latter was responsible for directing the previous films. Kohei Horikoshi, the original author of My Hero Academia, would act as the supervisor for this film and would also be responsible for the character designs.

Some of the returning staff members include Yuki Hayashi as the music composer, Kuroda Yousuke as the script composer, and Umakoshi Yoshiko as the character designer, alongside the author.

My Hero Academia You're Next film synopsis

Dark Might as seen in the film trailer (Image via Bones)

As of this article's publication, no official synopsis for the film has been unveiled, but the author of the series has revealed that the film would take place after the events of season 6, against the Paranormal Liberation Front under the lead of Tomura Shigaraki.

After witnessing the trailer, fans could expect the film to be centered around Dark Might who is aiming to ruin the image of the Symbol of Peace as the heroes were seen trying to beat him in the second trailer.

