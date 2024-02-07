My Hero Academia Movie 4: Everything we know so far

Fans had been excited about the release of My Hero Academia Movie 4. They expressed their enthusiasm to see the heroes in action but in a different setting than the canon one.

On August 8, 2023, the fourth movie of the popular Shounen anime series My Hero Academia was announced. This announcement was made during the latest edition of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, alongside the author's comments. The movie will be animated by Bones Studio, just like the previous movies, with the original voice cast reprising their roles.

The movies of My Hero Academia have always been successful, with the first three movies enjoying ratings of 7.54, 7.96, and 7.58 on MyAnimeList, respectively.

My Hero Academia Movie 4: "You're Next" to premiere on August 2, 2024

My Hero Academia Movie 4 was announced in Shounen Jump Weekly Magazine on August 8, 2023. The author also added his comments to the Magazine about how excited he is to see his series receive a fourth movie and asked fans to look forward to a new adventure for Deku and his class.

The first teaser this movie received was a compilation of the previous movies, as it showed moments between All Might and Izuku Midoriya. This teaser created hype in the My Hero Academia fandom.

Fans started to anticipate what this movie would be about, as only a teaser, which consisted of some old movie clips, was revealed. The movie received an update on December 16, 2023, but it was not until the next year that the release date and a sneak peek of this movie were released.

On January 29, 2024, a 60-second trailer for My Hero Academia Movie 4: You're Next was released, with its premiere date being August 2, 2024. The trailer featured a flashback of the fight between All Might and All for One; as All Might delivered his 'United States of Smash' to the villain, he uttered his famous word, 'You're next.'

The trailer then moved to a mysterious figure that bowed down before someone. The character designs of Class A heroes are seen as Deku wanders around. The trailer ends with a mysterious man unveiling a haircut similar to All Might's prime days as Deku utters Atarashi All Might (A new All Might).

Studio Bones will animate the movie, based on an original story written by Kohei Horikoshi, just like the previous movies. Umakoshi Yoshihiko will be doing the character designs, Hayashi Yuki will be giving his music, and Kuroda Yousuke will handle the screenplay, just like in previous movies.

The only change My Hero Academia Movie 4 brought was a change in the director. Unlike the previous movies, which were directed by Kenji Nagasaki, My Hero Academia Movie 4 will be directed by Okamura Tensai. Okamura Tensai has directed the first movie of the Naruto series named Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow.

The voice casting for this movie will see the original voice actors from the My Hero Academia anime series return to voice their characters. Some famous ones include Yamashita Daiki as 'Izuku,' Okamoto Nobuhiko as 'Bakugo,' and Sakura Ayane as 'Uraraka.'

What will My Hero Academia Movie 4 be about?

All Might as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

The production team had not revealed any kind of synopsis for My Hero Academia Movie 4, but the author revealed that the movie would be after season 6's war (against Shigaraki's group).

Fans had speculated that this movie could be about someone who is pretending to be All Might, as witnessed in the trailer. After witnessing the mischiefs of this imposter, the current successor of One for All, Izuku Midoriya, takes action against him and protects the image of the 'Symbol of Peace' before it's too late.

My Hero Academia Movie 1: Two Heroes premiered on August 3, 2024, Movie 2: Heroes Rising on December 20, 2019, and Movie 3: World Heroes' Rising on August 6, 2021—Studio Bones, the animation studio responsible for the anime series, animated all movies.