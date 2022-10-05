Naruto movies and shows in order of their release

The Naruto series is arguably one of the most popular and successful shonen animanga series of all time. Fans have grown up watching this series and it’s safe to say that this show had a profound impact on them.
One of the main reasons why fans adore this series is because it shows how people are capable of overcoming challenges and achieving greatness. The protagonist is one such character. The person who was once ostracized by the entire village, ended up becoming its leader.
Despite the series being quite old, there are a ton of people who want to start watching the series. This set of people are often new to anime and having a ton of films can cause a bit of confusion. This article will provide a complete watch order for this series, and it’s organized according to the date of release.
Let’s take a look at the number of shows and movies that the the series has, along with the watch order.
Naruto series watch order
This is a comprehensive list of all the episodes and the movies in the correct watch order. The movies are placed on this list based on the time of release. It is noteworthy to mention that none of the movies on this list is canon except for The Last: Naruto The Movie.
A list of filler episodes have also been provided which the fans can skip if they choose to do so.
Naruto watch order including fillers
- Episodes 1-101
- Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (Movie)
- Episodes 102-160
- Legend Stone of Gelel (Movie)
- Episodes 161-196
- Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (Movie)
- Episodes 196-220
Shippuden watch order including fillers
- Episodes 1-32
- Shippuden The Movie (Movie)
- Episodes 33-71
- Shippuden The Movie: Bonds (Movie)
- Episodes 72-126
- Shippuden The Movie: The Will of Fire (Movie)
- Episodes 127-143
- Shippuden: The Lost Tower (Movie)
- Episodes 144-196
- Shippuden The Movie: Blood Prison (Movie)
- Episodes 197-251
- Road To Ninja (Movie)
- Episodes 252-493
- The Last: Naruto The Movie (Movie)
- Episodes 494-500
Naruto filler episodes
- Episode 26
- Episode 97
- Episodes 101-106
- Episodes 136-140
- Episodes 143-219
Shippuden filler episodes
- Episodes 57-70
- Episodes 91-111
- Episodes 144-151
- Episode 170
- Episode 171
- Episodes 176-196
- Episodes 223-242
- Episodes 257-260
- Episode 271
- Episodes 279-281
- Episodes 284-295
- Episodes 303-320
- Episodes 347-361
- Episode 376
- Episode 377
- Episodes 388-290
- Episodes 394-413
- Episode 416
- Episode 417
- Episode 422
- Episode 423
- Episodes 427-450
- Episodes 464-468
- Episodes 480-483
Following Shippuden, fans can watch the Boruto movie, which was released in 2015, and continue watching the Boruto anime series.
What is the plot of the beloved series?
Just before the protagonist of the series is born, the Hidden Leaf Village is attacked by a massive creature called the Kyuubi, aka the Nine-Tailed Beast. In order to save the village and its people, Minato Namikaze, the Hokage and Naruto’s father, sacrifices his life and seals the beast into the protagonist. Minato’s wife also sacrifices her life in order to save her son.
The titular protagonist continues living in the village, with his mischievous tendencies annoying a good chunk of other people. They also ostracize him for being the Nine-Tailed Beast Jinchuriki (vessel), which impacts him. The story then revolves around the path that he chooses- becoming the strongest ninja and serving his village as its Hokage.
For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki