Naruto movies and shows in order of their release

The Naruto series is arguably one of the most popular and successful shonen animanga series of all time. Fans have grown up watching this series and it’s safe to say that this show had a profound impact on them.

One of the main reasons why fans adore this series is because it shows how people are capable of overcoming challenges and achieving greatness. The protagonist is one such character. The person who was once ostracized by the entire village, ended up becoming its leader.

Despite the series being quite old, there are a ton of people who want to start watching the series. This set of people are often new to anime and having a ton of films can cause a bit of confusion. This article will provide a complete watch order for this series, and it’s organized according to the date of release.

Let’s take a look at the number of shows and movies that the the series has, along with the watch order.

Naruto series watch order

This is a comprehensive list of all the episodes and the movies in the correct watch order. The movies are placed on this list based on the time of release. It is noteworthy to mention that none of the movies on this list is canon except for The Last: Naruto The Movie.

A list of filler episodes have also been provided which the fans can skip if they choose to do so.

Naruto watch order including fillers

Episodes 1-101

Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (Movie)

Episodes 102-160

Legend Stone of Gelel (Movie)

Episodes 161-196

Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (Movie)

Episodes 196-220

Shippuden watch order including fillers

Episodes 1-32

Shippuden The Movie (Movie)

Episodes 33-71

Shippuden The Movie: Bonds (Movie)

Episodes 72-126

Shippuden The Movie: The Will of Fire (Movie)

Episodes 127-143

Shippuden: The Lost Tower (Movie)

Episodes 144-196

Shippuden The Movie: Blood Prison (Movie)

Episodes 197-251

Road To Ninja (Movie)

Episodes 252-493

The Last: Naruto The Movie (Movie)

Episodes 494-500

Naruto filler episodes

Episode 26

Episode 97

Episodes 101-106

Episodes 136-140

Episodes 143-219

Shippuden filler episodes

Episodes 57-70

Episodes 91-111

Episodes 144-151

Episode 170

Episode 171

Episodes 176-196

Episodes 223-242

Episodes 257-260

Episode 271

Episodes 279-281

Episodes 284-295

Episodes 303-320

Episodes 347-361

Episode 376

Episode 377

Episodes 388-290

Episodes 394-413

Episode 416

Episode 417

Episode 422

Episode 423

Episodes 427-450

Episodes 464-468

Episodes 480-483

Following Shippuden, fans can watch the Boruto movie, which was released in 2015, and continue watching the Boruto anime series.

What is the plot of the beloved series?

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Pierrot)

Just before the protagonist of the series is born, the Hidden Leaf Village is attacked by a massive creature called the Kyuubi, aka the Nine-Tailed Beast. In order to save the village and its people, Minato Namikaze, the Hokage and Naruto’s father, sacrifices his life and seals the beast into the protagonist. Minato’s wife also sacrifices her life in order to save her son.

The titular protagonist continues living in the village, with his mischievous tendencies annoying a good chunk of other people. They also ostracize him for being the Nine-Tailed Beast Jinchuriki (vessel), which impacts him. The story then revolves around the path that he chooses- becoming the strongest ninja and serving his village as its Hokage.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far